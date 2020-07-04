State Department official tells US companies to be aware of & # 39; of Chinese brands that use slave labor

Under Secretary of State Keith Krach warned on Saturday of the potential of international trade to support brands that profit from slave labor in China.

He told "Cavuto Live" that he wanted business leaders to learn about the various Chinese brands that participate in those activities. "Being a former CEO for 30 years, I wanted to send that letter to all CEOs in the United States to accompany the business advice that (Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo issued a few days ago and really, so that companies are aware "Everyone wants to do the right thing," he said.

"They have identified 83 brands, they are literally using slave labor, and what we are asking them to do is a comprehensive analysis of their supply chain, as well as their governance principles and established principles in that regard, and also to be able to ( disclose it) and use their influence and do something about it, "he said.

It seemed to refer to a report by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, which in March identified dozens of Chinese and foreign brands that benefited in some way from labor transfers from Xinjiang. On Tuesday, the State Department issued a notice warning US companies that they could face "reputational, economic and legal risks" from engaging with such entities.

THE HOUSE PASSES THE ACCOUNT TO PUNISH CHINESE ENTITIES THAT MENTION HONG KONG, BANKS THAT WORK WITH THEM

President Trump appointed Krach, a former CEO of DocuSign, in 2019 to serve as undersecretary of state for economic growth in energy and the environment.

Earlier this week, he sent a letter to business leaders, alerting them to the arrest of Kazakh, Kyrgyz and Uighur Chinese. "The government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) is perpetrating in Xinjiang some of the gravest acts involving massive human rights abuses since World War II," he said.

More from the media

He added that "(e) the purpose of the internment has been to force members of these minority groups to renounce their ethnic identity and religion, and to embrace the ideology of the Chinese Communist Party. There are many other egregious human rights abuses that are also being they reported will occur in Xinjiang, including torture, forced sterilization and sexual abuse. "

Krach's letter came amid intense tensions between the United States and China, sparking worldwide anger in his attempts to suppress pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

CHINA APPOINTS HARDLINER OF THE COMMUNIST PARTY TO OVERSE THE HONG KONG SECURITY OFFICE

China recently omitted the Hong Kong Legislative Council to pass the legislation without public consultation.

The security law, which came into effect on Tuesday night, targets secessionist, subversive or terrorist acts, as well as collusion with foreign forces that intervene in the affairs of the city.

Under Beijing's direction, local authorities have moved quickly to implement the general conditions of the law, and police arrested some 370 people on Wednesday, including 10 on suspicion of directly violating the law, as thousands took to the streets in protest.

Krach said on Saturday that China had "totally gutted" the freedoms of Hong Kong residents.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They have really stepped up their aggressive tactics since the pandemic," he said, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

He added that "(t) he pandemic is the result of hiding the virus … in Hong Kong, they have expanded their Gestapo-like security forces and completely gutted their freedoms."

Associated Press contributed to this report.