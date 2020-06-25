State Department sets Iranian terror record amid effort to extend arms embargo

The State Department released a global terrorism report on Wednesday that outlined Iran's funding and support for terrorism abroad, just as the Trump administration intensifies its efforts to extend an arms embargo to the rebel regime that will expire in October.

"The Iranian regime and its representatives continued to plot and commit terrorist attacks on a global scale," says the Country Reports on Terrorism 2019 report.

The department mentions Iran throughout the report, not only in the section on Iran but also in relation to the terrorist threat in other countries in the Middle East and North Africa, in particular through the Quds Corps Forces. of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC-QF). The Trump administration ordered an airstrike earlier this year that ousted General Qassem Soleimani, the leader of the Quds.

The report says the regime in Tehran has used the group to "provide support to terrorist organizations, provide cover for associated covert operations, and create instability in the region."

"Through the IRGC-QF, Iran continued to support various terrorist groups designated by the United States, providing funds, training, weapons and equipment. Among the groups receiving support from Iran are Hezbollah, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Kata ' ib Hezbollah (KH) in Iraq and al-Ashtar Brigades in Bahrain, "the report says." Iran also provided weapons and support to Shiite militant groups in Iraq, the Houthis in Yemen and the Taliban in Afghanistan. "

He goes on to say that the regime is unwilling to bring senior al Qaeda members to justice or even identify those who live in the country or are in custody, saying that it has allowed members "to operate a central facilitation pipeline. through Iran since at least 2009, allowing AQ (Al Qaeda) to move funds and fighters to South Asia and Syria. "

It also accuses Iran of supporting terrorist conspiracies on dissidents of groups such as the Iranian National Resistance Council (NCRI) in European countries, including the Netherlands, Belgium and Albania.

In a statement in response to the report, the NCRI said it was a sign that the regime was becoming increasingly unstable.

"The fact that most of the Iranian regime's terrorism in Europe has been directed against the main Iranian opposition movement, indicates Tehran's extreme vulnerability within Iran and its fear of being overthrown, especially in light of the various waves of surveys since 2018, "said Alireza. Jafarzadeh, deputy director of the NCRI's Washington office, said in a statement.

The Trump administration withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPoA) in 2018 and has since increased sanctions against Tehran as part of a "maximum pressure" campaign to get the regime to change its destabilizing behavior.

This week, the Treasury imposed sanctions on Iran's metals sector, as well as the captains of five Iranian ships that delivered gasoline to the authoritarian Maduro regime in Venezuela.

The United States has also been pushing hard to convince the United Nations to extend a 13-year-old arms embargo to the regime that will expire in October.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned that if the UN does not act to extend the embargo, the United States will seek to "repress" the sanctions, since it affirms that it is authorized to do so as a still participating member of UN Resolution 2231, which codified the agreement with Iran.

"The legal options in the Security Council are clear. Our great preference is to have a Council resolution that extends the arms embargo, but we are determined to ensure that the arms embargo continues," he said.

