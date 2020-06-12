State Department steps up passport processing when reopening begins

The State Department is speeding up the processing of his passport, three months after he dramatically cut operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The department reduced operations in March and only had enough staff to process passports in life-threatening situations, as well as members of the Armed Forces and applicants for health workers.

THE STATE DEPARTMENT REDUCES PASSPORT SERVICES ONLY TO THOSE WHO HAVE LIFE OR DEATH EMERGENCIES

But now the department has begun Phase 1 of the reopening, allowing staffing to increase depending on regional conditions, and more staff began returning on June 3, the assistant secretary of state for consular affairs said Friday, Carl Risch.

Risch said the State Department is aggressively increasing processing capacity and that as states reopen across the country, more staff will return.

As of Thursday, more than half of the staff had returned, which means the agency can now process several hundred thousand requests per week.

But there is a lag, with older applications now dating back to February, meaning there is a great deal of uncertainty, and someone applying for a routine passport now will have to wait at least eight weeks to fulfill it.

Authorities are now working on the order book and expect it to be removed in six to eight weeks.

The State Department has 1.7 million applications, a little more than it processes every month. It normally processes about 18 million in a normal year.