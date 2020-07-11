State Department warns Americans in China of arrest and interrogation risk: report

The State Department warns Americans to use "increased caution" in China about what it says is an increased risk of "prolonged interrogation and prolonged detention" amid mounting tensions between Beijing and Washington.

The security alert, sent to citizens in China and obtained by Reuters, warns that "US citizens can be detained without access to US consular services or information about their alleged crime."

"Security personnel may arrest and / or deport US citizens for sending private electronic messages critical of the Chinese government," the alert said, also warning that Americans could face "prolonged interrogation and prolonged detention."

He did not say what caused the alert. However, it comes amid a deteriorating relationship between the United States and China, particularly after the spread of the coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, and its recent forays into freedoms in Hong Kong with the passage of its national security law. .

In addition, the administration has been increasing pressure against Beijing for human rights violations against Uighurs in the Xinjiang country region.

The State Department and Treasury announced sanctions this week against several Chinese officials for their alleged role in persecuting minorities, including forced abortions, sterilizations, and forced labor.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Friday that the actions were one of a series of "strong actions against human rights abuses by the Chinese Communist Party."

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expanded on considerations that the US may ban the TikTok app, saying it was just one of a number of Chinese companies that must be held accountable for threatening Americans' data.

"We have engaged in constant evaluation, to ensure we protect the privacy of American citizens and their information as a transistor," he said. "This is not related to any particular business or company, but to American national security."

