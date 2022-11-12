On November 9th 2022 State Level Urdu Mushaira conducted by BAZM E SAQI E SUKHAN on the birth Anniversary of Great Poet Dr. Mohammed Iqbal, at DIET Rayachoti , Annamaiah Dist.

Inauguration :

The session was started at 1 pm , the principal Mr.Siva Bhaskar DIET Rayachoti , inaugurated the 1st session , he said that these kinds of Urdu programs will inject the Urdu students who were eager to learn more and more about Urdu literature , it’s our honor to tribute this program to Mohammed Iqbal , who enthusiastically focused labor community and dishonored Muslims .

Later the Principal of Degree college of women Rayachoti focused on the poetry and the ethics of Allama Iqbal and said each and every student should recite Iqbal’s poetry to develop Urdu Language and as well as the personalities of our own, he continued that now a days youth are spending more time on media , it’s good but if we use the media to develop our culture , and literary themes by reading , listening Allama Iqbal’s poetry.

K. Sreedevi the lecturer in psychology DIET , Rayachoti , elaborated that humanity and the essence of culture expanded in the form of Alllama Iqbal’s poetry,one should develop the personality skills by reading Allama Iqbal’s philosophy in Urdu literature.

Asadulla ,Lecturer of Urdu DIET Rayachoti anchored fruitfully the whole session.

Second Session :

In the second session State Level Urdu Mushaira was conducted by BAZM E SAQI E SUKHAN , Rtd. Professor Sattar Sahir , HOD of S.V . University ,Tirupathi payed the role of president in this Mushaira , the Chief Guest of the Mushaira Zaheer Danish said that everyone should practice to learn new words in their daily life , the draw back of the youth is that they are not concentrating on reading books , so to develop our mother tongue , and Urdu culture literary critics should be learn in our day to day life. Sheen Meem Hashim Taleeq anchored the entire mushaira with ease and humorous manner to attract the audience and presented his true experience in the form of poetry . Dr. Imam Qasim Saqi the secretry of the society , Mohammed Ali Sada , Darbar Havi , Sattar Faizi, Samiulla Rahat, Imroz Ali Imroz , Ismail Fouz , Niyaz Ahamed Niyaz , Gouse Shaad , presented their creative poetry and recited the poem on Iqbal’s Bio.

The Society Presented “Fakhr e Urdu” award to Professor Sattar Sahir and Zahir Danish for their splendid and spectacular endeavour to promote and popularize Urdu Language.

All the poets were honored by momento , garland, and Shalwa by the Society , the program ended with the Vote of thanks by Dr. Imam Qasim Saqi.