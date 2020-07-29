State of Congress stimulus negotiations: "We are in different universes at the moment"

One person involved told CNN last night, "We are in different universes right now."

The $ 600 weekly federal unemployment improvement expires in 48 hours.

Bottom line: Contrary to where things are currently, there are solutions here. The people involved in the talks, most of whom are veterans of half a dozen or more of extremely long-term negotiations, acknowledge that there are points of agreement here that can be reached. But they also make it clear that neither side is close to moving toward those points right now.

What to see: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will return to the Capitol on Wednesday to meet again with Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer .

The conversations

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, leaving a more than an hour meeting with top White House negotiators, said the message Democrats have received is that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, "really doesn't want to compromise."

Pelosi was responding to McConnell's insistence that he is unwilling to negotiate on the draft liability protection proposal that Senate Republicans submitted Monday.

McConnell, in an interview on CNBC Tuesday, said Republicans "are not negotiating on liability protections."

Pelosi described the meeting with Meadows and Mnuchin as an effort to "convey our differences. There is discovery and understanding about where there may or may not be opportunities."

Mnuchin, on his way to McConnell's office, said the talks are ongoing, but "we still have a lot of work to do where we are."

Meadows, asked if the negotiators were getting closer, replied: "I don't know if I would characterize it as getting closer."

Main trouble spots: The talks are still in their main stages, but Democrats are not moving on the $ 600 federal unemployment improvement, or the nearly $ 1 trillion for state and local funds. McConnell has released his position on liability. And while those are general problems, as one person involved put it: "We really haven't gotten to granular stuff yet."

How things are really going

Pelosi and Schumer requested that Mnuchin and Meadows ask McConnell if he was serious about not being willing to negotiate on the liability protection proposal. Pelosi's office is a few hundred meters from McConnell, just across the Rotunda. As far as we know, both leaders also have telephones. This is certainly not a great sign of the current dynamics.

Not great either: Meadows went from soccer to baseball metaphors by describing where the conversations are. One problem: Baseball games can technically go on, forever, as long as no one has more runs after the end of an inning. At least with soccer, the field is firmly 100 yards. Meadows said the talks are currently in the second inning. You did not specify whether you expected this to be a matter of nine entries or additional entries.

The dynamics of negotiation

McConnell, in his weekly press conference, made it official that Meadows and Mnuchin would lead the talks with the Democrats. For a senator who has been at the center of so many important deals over the years, it's a remarkable setback and one that closely tracks how he has operated through much of the coronavirus response legislation. At first glance, Mnuchin has the best relationship with Pelosi among Republicans, and one person involved made it clear that Trump wants Mnuchin to be at the forefront of this.

But it is also a reflection of where the McConnell conference stands at the moment, as put it on Tuesday: "throughout the lot." The Kentucky Republican is limited in what he can do right now and his members are extremely frustrated and across the map. For now, the leadership of the Republican Senate Party is working with its members to get a better idea of ​​what the rank may want or need in any final deal. Make no mistake, McConnell will stay up-to-date on the conversations in real time, his staff will be involved every step of the way, and will have his stamp on any final deal. But at the moment, he's not in the room, and meanwhile, the center of gravity is in Pelosi's office.

Senate Republicans

Senate Republicans are everywhere right now, and the frustration is palpable. Rank and file senators say they are out of the loop, uncomfortable with the price already and extremely cautious with the direction the talks will go now that Democrats are involved. "No one trusts Mnuchin," a Republican senator told CNN.

Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican from Nebraska, was even more brutal in his assessment, calling Mnuchin one of two "great government Democrats" (Pelosi is the other) who "played rude games with their children's money." .

Senate Republicans have complained about Mnuchin for months, warned the White House not to lead him in this round of negotiations, and have long been convinced that he gave too much in past talks with Pelosi. But that was always done in silence. Frustration is now spreading into public view.

And yet: President Trump, in his press conference on Tuesday, noted that Mnuchin was doing a great job and may close the gap between Republicans and Democrats. In regards to Mnuchin's position, that's really all that matters right now.

It appeared as a disposable line from a president who had not yet fully engaged in the aid package talks: President Trump called the Senate GOP proposal "semi-irrelevant" since it had to reconcile with Democrats.

It was not seen as a drop line between Republicans and Senate staff, many of whom worked for weeks to craft that proposal, only to delay it for days on specific requests from the White House, some of which (see: FBI, $ 1.75 billion) only served to become a message nightmare for the proposal.

The Republican senators and aides involved in the process made it clear, repeatedly over the course of the week, according to sources, that the offer represented an initial offer and that it was important to just have something on the table, not get caught up in technical details that it would only serve to hinder future conversations. But the White House insisted, and delayed its implementation by four days, even with the unemployment benefit due.

Now, the President publicly says he disagrees with the pieces of that proposal, but it doesn't matter anyway because that proposal is "semi-irrelevant."

It is no secret that Republican senators are not currently in a good place in this process. But according to several last night, the president's comments only served to twist the knife of recent days.