State officials in Virginia order the large American flag to be removed from the construction site by July 4

Virginia state officials ordered the removal of a US flag from the construction site of a new building in Richmond, citing concerns that the flag would become a "target" for protesters on July 4.

The call from the General Services Department reportedly angered a subcontractor whose company created the banner with tarps in celebration of Independence Day.

"When we saw the flag, we were concerned that it might become a target, so we told the contractor to remove it," a department spokesman, Dena Potter, told The Washington Post in an email.

Officials noted recent protests against statues and historical monuments that represent what protesters say are part of systemic racism in the United States.

"Over the past month, we have seen buildings and structures around Capitol Square smashed and flags, garbage bins, a bus and other items burned during protests around the city," said Potter.

The flag was reportedly as high as a story in a building and was to be mounted on what is a $ 300 million project in the city.

"Since when is this flag, this weekend, IN THIS COUNTRY, a target!" Eric Winston of American Coatings Corp. wrote on Facebook. "Let me guess, if I had a black flag of matter of lives it would be 'ok'!? [Sic]"

Winston said the flag was originally raised with the approval of the Gilbane Building Company, the project's general manager. The company then received a call from state officials asking them to withdraw it.

"The American flag is a symbol of freedom! Many men and women died to maintain this freedom, many more fought and still fight to maintain this freedom, and force us to eliminate it?

"I am totally in favor of the liberties and liberty [sic] that we have in this country, protest, of course. Kneel down during the national anthem, whatever floats in your boat. Marry whoever you want, absolutely, ”added Winston. "That's what this flag represents!"

Potter noted that the city had no objection to the standard-size flag flying on a crane, but was concerned that the large flag would be more accessible to protesters.

"Of course, the safety of workers at work and the public is our primary concern, but we also didn't want to see the flag damaged in any way," Potter told the Post.