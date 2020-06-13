State reopening strategies differ between coronavirus spikes

AUSTIN, Texas – Utah and Oregon suspended the reopening of their economies amid a surge in coronavirus cases, but there was no pullback on Friday in states like Texas, Arkansas and Arizona despite intermittent warning signs there as well.

One by one, states are weighing the health risks of the virus against the economic damage of stay-at-home orders that have left millions out of work in the past three months.

And many governors are turning to the jobs side, despite an Associated Press analysis this week finding that cases are increasing in almost half of the states, a trend experts attributed in part to the gradual reopening of companies in recent weeks.

Texas peaked this week on hospitalizations and new COVID-19 cases, prompting Houston County Chief Lina Hidalgo to warn that "we may be approaching the precipice of a disaster." Meanwhile, the state pushed ahead by allowing restaurants to expand restaurants to eat on Friday to 75% of capacity, up from 50%.

"Oh yes, it has worried me," said Renata Liggins, 32, as she settled in front of a plate of brisket at Black & # 39; s Barbecue in Austin and the number of people now hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas went up. at its highest level yet, at more than 2,100. But "it feels like I can finally breathe a little bit."

Alabama, which began reopening in early May, has seen more than a quarter of the state's 23,000 cases in the past two weeks when Republican Gov. Kay Ivey emphasized personal responsibility.

Arkansas, which has seen more than double the number of hospitalizations and active cases since Memorial Day, reported its largest one-day increase in new cases of coronavirus on Friday. Governor Asa Hutchinson said at least 11,547 people in the state have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 731 cases on Thursday.

Hutchinson said he expected more increases in the coming week, but would go ahead with plans to further ease virus restrictions at companies starting Monday. Capacity limits will be increased for restaurants, bars, theaters and other companies, while other social distancing restrictions remain in force.

"Regardless of what we see next week, we made the right decision to go ahead and lift some of these restrictions so as not to cause further harm to people's lives and livelihoods," said Hutchinson.

Arizona has become one of the most troublesome hot spots in the US. As new cases have increased to more than 1,000 per day, compared to less than 400 before requests to stay home expire in mid-May.

Republican Governor Doug Ducey has said the health care system can handle it, and Arizona Health Director Dr. Cara Christ said: "We are not going to be able to stop the spread, so we cannot stop living too. " "

California, which implemented the country's first state order of stay, entered the most expansive phase of its gradual reopening on Friday. Wineries began uncorking their bottles and welcoming people to their tasting rooms, and hotels, zoos, museums and aquariums were also allowed to reopen. San Francisco restaurants resumed cookouts, and the San Diego Zoo opened on a limited basis.

Cases are increasing as the state expands tests, but health officials say the key metrics to look at are the positivity rate among examinees and hospitalizations, and both have remained relatively stable in recent weeks as that companies gradually reopened. The state has "barriers and precautions" that give officials confidence to continue reopening, said Mark Ghaly, the state's secretary of health and human services.

Health officials in Oklahoma warned Friday that an increase in coronavirus cases in the Tulsa area is related to indoor events, and people attending such meetings should take health precautions. Tulsa Health Department spokeswoman Leanne Stephens said an unknown number of cases were linked to two recent internal meetings, but she declined to name them.

The warning comes a week before President Donald Trump schedules a campaign rally at the city's BOK Center, which has a seating capacity of more than 19,000. Stephens said the warning was not related to the demonstration.

So far, only a small number of governors have shown their willingness to withdraw, or at least pause.

Republican Gov. Gary Herbert of Utah and Democratic Gov. Kate Brown of Oregon said they would stop lifting more restrictions for now as new cases emerge.

"As I said before, the reopening carries real risk," Brown said in announcing a week-long hiatus that will affect, among other places, Portland, the state's largest city.

She said the increase in positive test results was caused in part by the reopening of some counties. Oregon reported 178 new cases Thursday, the highest count since the outbreak began.

Elsewhere in the country, Iowa allowed bars, restaurants, theaters and other businesses to serve more customers. Swimming pools, senior centers and adult day care centers were also authorized to reopen. Iowa still sees hot spots, especially near meat packing plants.

In Texas, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott "is making it pretty clear right now that he wants the economy to open up," said concerned Austin Mayor Steve Adler. "My hope is that when he sees what kind of increase there will be, he will act at the state level."