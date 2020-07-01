State reopens of coronaviruses paused or regressed, causing confusion amid emerging infections

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. July has officially started! Here's what you need to know when starting your day …

At least 15 states in the US are pausing or reversing their coronavirus reopens

As government officials try to manage an almost unprecedented pandemic event that has resulted in the deaths of more than 127,000 Americans, citizens now face health orders that seem to change every day, as infections increase in many areas. , which worries officials who are tasked with keeping their components safe.

Plans for a steady and gradual reopening amid the coronavirus have been effectively scrambled in many states.

Efforts to reopen have been suspended in places like Texas and Arizona. Other states, including California and Oregon, have required covering their faces in public. Meanwhile, many local governments are taking action in their own hands with restrictions such as mask requirements, and others are resisting their states' health measures.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, amid a spike in cases, took steps to reduce the bar's capacity and ban alcohol sales, describing "the very fast and very dangerous turnaround" that the virus had taken in his state. . It is now one of many states in the south and west to see cases rebounding in recent weeks.

That led to a commitment of federal resources by Vice President Pence, as federal officials announced that funding for the test sites would be extended for two weeks. Click here for more information on our main story.

Other developments related to the coronavirus:

– Governor DeSantis says Florida & # 39; will not return & # 39; in the reopening of the coronavirus, despite the new increase in cases.

– California breaks the state record for coronaviruses with more than 8,000 confirmed cases.

– Biden claims that Trump & # 39; surrendered & # 39; in the coronavirus war.

St. Louis Homeowner Talks About Carrying Guns To Defend His Home

St. Louis resident Mark McCloskey broke his silence on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday after he and his wife Patricia drew national media attention for brandishing weapons in the front yard of their home after protesters allegedly they broke into their gated community.

"People start coming. And then an avalanche of people starts coming," McCloskey said. "They are angry, they are screaming, they have saliva coming out of their mouth and they are coming towards the house …"

"I turned to my wife and said, 'My God, we are absolutely alone. There is no one here to protect us.'"

At the time, the couple retrieved their weapons and stood firm outside their home, as seen in a now-viral video posted on Twitter, McCloskey said.

"When I saw the mob coming through the door with their anger and their anger, I thought we would be invaded in a second," he said. "When I came out with my rifle, people were 20 or 30 feet from my front wall.

He feared the worst, he said: "I saw everything catch fire and my life was destroyed in an instant and I did what I thought I had to do to protect my home, my home and my family." Click here for more.

Other related developments:

– Seattle's CHOP barriers were cleared by city teams, police at the scene.

– Dan Springer of Fox News, team approached by agitators at the Seattle CHOP.

Biden Presser draws mixed reactions: a & # 39; pretty friendly session & # 39; for democratic candidate

Joe Biden held his first formal press conference in 89 days, and received mixed reviews.

During the campaign event in his hometown of Wilmington, Del., The alleged Democratic presidential candidate continued his condemnation of President Trump's management of the coronavirus outbreak and struck him for recent reports of his response to intelligence reports from the White House saying that Russia had been offering rewards to the Taliban forces for killing US troops in Afghanistan.

Members of the media offered their opinions on Biden's performance, as well as the performance of the group's reporters.

Axios journalist Jonathan Swan called Biden's appearance a "pretty nice session" and said he "was not really being evaluated" by journalists' questions.

The Hill journalist Joe Concha He noted that Biden did not face questions about the "dismantling the police" movement that was consolidating in New York City, nor about the recent shootings at Seattle's "CHOP". zone

Ari Fleischer, a Fox News contributor who served as White House press secretary under former President George W. Bush, said he saw a difference between how reporters treated Biden and former President Obama and how they had been treating to President Trump.

"The difference between the tenor of the questions to Biden compared to the questions asked to Trump is striking," Fleischer said. tweeted. "After 8 years of being easy with Obama, almost 4 years of being brutal with Trump, MSM (media) seem happy to be easy again." Click here for more.

Other related developments:

– Biden says he will not hold protests due to the coronavirus.

– Biden says he is 'preparing a list' of possible Supreme Court nominees for black women.

Some parting words

Tucker Carlson called on voters to hold Republicans accountable Tuesday after Indiana Republican Sen. Mike Braun introduced a bill that would limit qualified immunity for law enforcement officers: "Many of the Republican officials look alike a lot to Mike Braun right now. " "

