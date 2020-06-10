Staten Island Ferry tackles the social distancing of the coronavirus with tape

Staten Island Ferry is fighting a global pandemic with duct tape.

The "Xs" have been taped to any other seat in the blue and orange glasses to enforce social estrangement as the city progresses with Phase One of reopening its coronavirus blockade.

"I am sure this will work," an observer tweeted sarcastically.

"‘ How can we do less than the minimum? " joked.

Mayor de Blasio had suggested the same technique for the city's subways and buses, which are under state control. But the MTA quickly fired him, whose spokesman called the idea "pleasing in theory but completely unfeasible."

The city's Department of Transportation, the ferry operators, did not immediately respond to questions about social distancing measures on the ships, which were generally completely full of seated passengers during peak hours before the coronavirus.

As with other forms of mass transit, the Staten Island Ferry transport plummeted during the coronavirus blockade. Although DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said Tuesday that the number of passengers will increase this week as the city reopens.

Dani Simons, a former DOT official under the Bloomberg administration, defended the department's erratic approach to social distancing.

"I feel like it's so much better than running it in the chain of command and waiting until marketing perfects something, legal marks it, marketing remakes it, City Council weighs in and rewrites itself again and then it's Christmas," Simons tweeted.

Mayor de Blasio's director of communications Wiley Norvell agreed.

"I couldn't agree more! More duct tape in government!" Norvell joked in response.