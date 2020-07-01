Staten Island's flagship brewing encourages the spirit of power during the coronavirus

The COVID-19 pandemic derailed many small businesses in New York City. But with smart thinking, Gotham-style, and a dedicated customer base, The Flagship Brewing Company on Staten Island has been able to keep the foam flowing.

Flagship, the island's first local brewery in decades, was founded in 2014 by friends Jay Sykes and Matthew McGinley, who grew up sharing adjacent courtyards in the North Shore neighborhood of West Brighton. Father and son, craft beer aficionados, Gary and Sam Angiuli joined as operational partners.

The partners' love for their hometown is celebrated in beers like their Pizza Rat Pilsner, a collaboration with the Staten Island Yankees minor league baseball team, which has played games like Pizza Rats. There's been a dark chocolate beer made from crumb cake from the island's venerable Holtermann & # 39; s Bakery, as well as a new line of hard seltzer flavored with Ralph's famous Italian Iced, another SI staple.

Before COVID-19, the team had focused its efforts on draft beer. "Seventy percent of our business was selling barrels to bars and serving drinks in our own tavern," Sykes, 38, told The Post. “In March, overnight, that business ran out. We had to close our tavern, and nobody was drinking in bars. "

But just weeks before, they had purchased the materials to package their beer for the first time.

“We saw the opportunity to produce more cans and send them to supermarkets and delicatessen. We immediately got to work on it, ”Sykes said, adding that they also had a stroke of luck through a pandemic-driven change in New York's alcohol regulations. "The State Liquor Authority said we could deliver beer to people's homes. Our business was adversely affected, but by operating in a new way, we could stay afloat and stem the tide. ”

The Flagship website was quickly updated to process orders. Loyal customers stepped forward to place orders for home delivery and contactless pickup, and the brewery was able to continue without firing any of its four full-time brewery employees. They even brought a part-time canning team of four. The Paycheck Protection Program helped Flagship cover eight weeks of pay for workers, Sykes estimates, of the 14 weeks that have passed since the coronavirus crisis in New York.

In addition, customers were able to enjoy Flagship in optimal conditions: “We delivered beer that was only five hours old. That is the way any brewer wants their beer to be experienced, ”said Sykes, who tattooed a Staten Island ferry tattoo on his forearm as the beer business launched.

In fact, the flagship's crew found a silver lining in coronavirus storm clouds.

"We brought in some new clients," Sykes said. “People did not want to go to supermarkets from the beginning (during the closing) and they liked the idea that we delivered, we even sold some small barrels to individuals. Also, people spent more time talking to friends and discussing our product. Some people who drank mass-market beers, like Budweiser and Michelob, wanted to support a local business and gave us a chance. Initially they did it out of the kindness of their hearts, they liked our beer and became customers. "

Last week, old and new fans alike had a chance to raffle off the drafts that made Flagship famous, plus a newly released Belgian mango IPA just in time for summer. The beer garden offers five picnic tables and a couple of standing barrels for visitors, who can also order fish and chips from O'Henry's Publick House or ribs through DaddyO's BBQ & Sports Bar (two food venues from the neighborhood).

Inside the large brewery there are production equipment, as well as the tavern, which feels like a sheltered beer garden with 16 picnic tables. When New York enters Phase 2, the tavern is allowed to reopen at 50 percent of its capacity.

Looking back at the virus and his business's ability to resist it, Sykes said, "We are grateful to get up in the morning and do what we love." It is a testament to the people who support us, know who we are and love the quality of what we do. "