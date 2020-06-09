States courting Trump directly as party officials struggle to find a new city for the Republican convention

According to multiple sources involved in and around the convention talks, Georgia and Florida have emerged as the two states most aggressively pursuing the convention. Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida are on the short list as options to replace Charlotte.

Both states have the advantage of being home to some of Trump's most fervent supporters, including Republican Senator David Purdue in Georgia and Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in Florida, as well as a host of lawmakers and state officials who have the president ear.

On Monday, a team from the Republican National Committee and campaign officials visited Jacksonville to tour and assess the city. Multiple sources told CNN that Jacksonville was currently one of the top contenders to organize the convention.

While city mayor Lenny Curry introduced Jacksonville as the next convention host on Twitter last week Florida allies had begun communicating with the White House about the possibility weeks ago.

The fight to find a new home for the convention comes after tense negotiations between Republican officials and officials from the office of North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, which broke down last week. Trump, in the past two weeks, began attacking Cooper because he refused to lift the guidelines for social distancing and allow massive crowds within the host arena, a strategy Republicans have said he seeks to make the Democratic governor a scapegoat if the convention fails to go as planned due to coronavirus.

As CNN previously reported, the RNC will still have to hold some formal parts of the convention in Charlotte due to contractual obligations. However, performative aspects, such as Trump's speech accepting the nomination, are expected to take place elsewhere.

In an interview in May, Trump accused Cooper of "playing politics" by delaying the state's opening of measures aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus. Soon after, Florida Republican Rep. Mike Waltz called the president and made a personal speech to bring the convention to the Sunshine State, a source familiar with the conversation told CNN.

Waltz, whose district is just south of Jacksonville, also followed his argument in person when he traveled with Trump on Air Force One to the Kennedy Space Center, the source said. The call was first reported by Politico.

DeSantis, who speaks regularly with the president, told Fox last week that the state was ready to organize the event.

"We will be able to make those decisions about the precautions that need to be taken as you get closer, but I think ruling out a convention at this stage is a mistake," DeSantis said. "So we said we want to get 'yeah' and I think you can do it."

In Georgia, Republican Governor Brian Kemp spent the day in Savannah with Republican National Convention officials, including President and CEO Marcia Lee Kelly, taking a tour of the city.

Kemp has been in contact with White House staff since the president expressed his frustrations with Cooper on Twitter. Kemp released a statement saying, in part, "We are honored to offer a truly unrivaled experience to the Republican National Convention. With renowned Southern hospitality, first-class facilities, and a first-rate workforce, & # 39; The Hostess City of the South 'will leave a lasting impression on Marcia Lee Kelly and her team. "

An official familiar with these conversations between state and municipal officials and the RNC described them as disorganized, with the RNC leadership nervous about going out in front of Trump.