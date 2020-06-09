States courting Trump directly as party officials struggle to find a new city for the Republican convention

Both states have the advantage of being home to some of Trump's most fervent supporters, including Republican Senator David Purdue in Georgia and Republican Governor Ron DeSantis in Florida, as well as a host of lawmakers and state officials who have the president ear.
On Monday, a team from the Republican National Committee and campaign officials visited Jacksonville to tour and assess the city. Multiple sources told CNN that Jacksonville was currently one of the top contenders to organize the convention.
As CNN previously reported, the RNC will still have to hold some formal parts of the convention in Charlotte due to contractual obligations. However, performative aspects, such as Trump's speech accepting the nomination, are expected to take place elsewhere.
In an interview in May, Trump accused Cooper of "playing politics" by delaying the state's opening of measures aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus. Soon after, Florida Republican Rep. Mike Waltz called the president and made a personal speech to bring the convention to the Sunshine State, a source familiar with the conversation told CNN.
DeSantis, who speaks regularly with the president, told Fox last week that the state was ready to organize the event.
"We will be able to make those decisions about the precautions that need to be taken as you get closer, but I think ruling out a convention at this stage is a mistake," DeSantis said. "So we said we want to get 'yeah' and I think you can do it."
In Georgia, Republican Governor Brian Kemp spent the day in Savannah with Republican National Convention officials, including President and CEO Marcia Lee Kelly, taking a tour of the city.
Kemp has been in contact with White House staff since the president expressed his frustrations with Cooper on Twitter. Kemp released a statement saying, in part, "We are honored to offer a truly unrivaled experience to the Republican National Convention. With renowned Southern hospitality, first-class facilities, and a first-rate workforce, & # 39; The Hostess City of the South 'will leave a lasting impression on Marcia Lee Kelly and her team. "
An official familiar with these conversations between state and municipal officials and the RNC described them as disorganized, with the RNC leadership nervous about going out in front of Trump.