States struggle with reopening of schools

Several governors are taking sides in the debate between the boost in attendance and the question of reuniting children before it is safe.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has guidelines for administrators and parents. But it's up to districts to decide the safest course, director Dr. Robert Redfield told CNN Thursday night.

"We all want to protect the safety of children in schools," said Redfield. "There really is a public health crisis. We are paying by not having these schools open, and I think we really need to strike that balance."

President Donald Trump reiterated his school funding threat on Friday in a morning tweet. He has advocated for the reopening of states amid rising cases.

"Schools must be open in the fall. If they are not open, why would the federal government award funds? It will not !!!" he tweeted.

More than 90% of schools' money comes from the state and local levels, but schools receive specific dollars from the United States Department of Education. Money often affects the most vulnerable students in the country.

Thursday brought 63,247 new cases of Covid-19 in the United States, a record for a single day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The new high comes as many states set records for infection and hospitalization rates, and 33 states saw an increase in new cases reported compared to last week.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer told reporters that the numbers will determine if the state has to step back a phase in its reopening plan, in which case students will not be able to return to the classroom as currently planned.

Arkansas has delayed the first day of school from Aug. 13-24 to give districts time to adjust to a blended learning plan, Governor Asa Hutchinson told reporters Thursday.

In Florida, with his particularly high cases of new cases and hospitalizations, Governor Ron DeSantis weighed the increase in cases against the educational gap that can arise from students learning at home. If Home Depot and Walmart can be open, so can schools, he said.

And while the American Academy of Pediatrics finally wants students to go back to school, Florida's state mandate to reopen schools runs counter to its recommendations, President Dr. Sally Goza said in an interview Wednesday morning on NPR .

"We know it has to be safe, and we know we have to try to decrease that transmission as much as we can," Goza said.

Experts issue evidence-based call for decisions & # 39;

Infectious disease experts want decisions about reopening schools "to be based on available evidence and resources to address the risks of infection and disease," says a statement Friday from the Infectious Diseases Society of America and the Association for HIV medicine.

Children are less likely to develop serious illness from Covid-19 and to transmit the disease, the statement says. But the children have become seriously ill and some have died. That "should raise concerns, as much is still unknown about the dynamics of the new coronavirus," said the statement from Dr. Thomas File, president of the Society for Infectious Diseases of America, and Dr. Judith Feinberg, president of the Association. of HIV Medicine.

"We will not gain control of this pandemic or successfully reopen the economy unless we first protect people and public health," the statement said. "The safety of our children, their families, teachers and other school personnel should be guiding factors in all school reopening decisions, and no school should be forced to open in a situation that presents unacceptable risks."

In Pediatrics, two pediatric infectious disease specials wrote that adults, not children, appear to be key to spreading the coronavirus. Schools should seriously consider staying open even when the virus is spreading, they said. Schools "may be less important in community broadcasting than initially feared."

"Almost 6 months after the pandemic, accumulated evidence and collective experience argue that children, particularly school-age children, are much less important drivers of transmission (coronavirus) than adults," said Drs. Benjamin Lee and William Raszka Jr. of the University of Vermont Larner School of Medicine.

Lee and Raszka wrote that children may have milder symptoms, release fewer infectious particles, or they may have had little opportunity to become infected, as many schools closed when physical distancing orders began.