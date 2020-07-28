States warn people of suspicious seed packages that appear to be from China

Several states are issuing warnings after residents across the country reported receiving unsolicited packages that appear to have originated in China. The packages generally have Chinese characters on the label and contain a sealed package of unknown seeds that some state agriculture departments say could be invasive plant species.

"Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects, and severely damage crops," the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said in a press release on July 24.

"Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost of controlling and mitigating those infestations."

It is unclear who exactly is shipping these packages, why they are distributed, and whether the seeds are truly harmful. The department requested that anyone who has received this type of package by mail contact the Plant Industry Services Office.