Statue of Edward Colston demolished in Bristol, England during a protest





Protesters in the city of Bristol in the south west of England tied the bronze statue of Edward Colston with a rope before knocking it down to applaud the crowd around it.

Protesters were later seen rolling the statue into the nearby port and throwing it into the Avon River.

While the incident generated a lot of celebration among protesters, local police say an investigation into the incident was launched.

"There was a small group of people who clearly committed an act of criminal harm by knocking down a statue near Bristol Harborside," Avon and Somerset police said in a statement on Sunday. "An investigation will be carried out to identify those involved and we are already compiling images of the incident."