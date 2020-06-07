Statue of Edward Colston demolished in Bristol, England during a protest

Protesters in the city of Bristol in the south west of England tied the bronze statue of Edward Colston with a rope before knocking it down to applaud the crowd around it.
Protesters were later seen rolling the statue into the nearby port and throwing it into the Avon River.
While the incident generated a lot of celebration among protesters, local police say an investigation into the incident was launched.
The Colston statue had been in the city center of Bristol since 1895, but had become increasingly controversial, with requests created to demand its removal.
& # 39; Trader of vilified slaves & # 39;
He says he was born in the city in 1636, but spent his working life in London, becoming "an active member of the governing body of the RAC [Royal African Company], which traded with enslaved Africans, for 11 years."
According to local police, about 10,000 people attended the Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol on Sunday.
"The vast majority of those who came to voice concerns about racial inequality and injustice did so in a peaceful and respectful manner," said Avon and Somerset police.
"Keeping the public safe was our top priority and luckily there were no cases of disorder or arrests," added the police.