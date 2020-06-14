Statue of the disfigured Italian journalist amid a wave of anti-racist protests in much of Europe

Protesters in Italy have defaced the statue of a famous journalist, covering it with red paint and scrawling the words "racist" and "rapist", in reference to his admission that he had had a 12-year-old Eritrean girlfriend while stationed in Italian. . Cologne in the 1930s.

The Indro Montanelli statue, within a Milan park that bears his name, has been a highlight in Italy's Black Lives Matter protests, which have put a renewed focus on Italy's colonial past. Activists have also been lobbying for Italy to grant automatic citizenship to those born in Italy to parents who were permanent residents.

Montanelli, who died in 2001 at age 92, was one of Italy's most revered journalists. A prominent war correspondent, he described contemporary Italy from its colonial days through fascism, the post-war reconstruction of Italy, and the anti-corruption scandals that largely overthrew Italy's political class in the 1990s.

In 1977, a far-left terrorist group shot him four times in the legs. He was also a mentor to many of Italy's leading current journalists.

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala has rejected calls to revoke the statute, saying in a Facebook video that Montanelli had confessed his actions and that "lives must be judged in their entirety."

Sala continued: “Montanelli was more than that. He was a great journalist, a journalist who fought for state freedom, an independent journalist. Maybe for these reasons they shot him in the legs. "

The disfigurement of the statute came amid a wave of anti-racism protests across Europe on Sunday inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement and the death of George Floyd.

In Berlin, protesters formed a 5½-mile chain in an anti-racism message, among a variety of other causes. They were linked by colored ribbons, forming what organizers called a "solidarity ribbon" that stretched southeast from the Brandenburg Gate to the Neukoelln neighborhood.

In Paris, some 15,000 people demonstrated across the city against racial injustice and police violence against minorities.

French President Emmanuel Macron promised on Sunday to stand firm against racism, but also praised the police and insisted that France would not tear down statues of controversial figures from the colonial era.

In London, meanwhile, British police said they arrested more than 100 people after protesters, including far-right activists, fought with officers on Saturday.

Hundreds of right-wing activists attended demonstrations in that city, and many said they wanted to "protect" the monuments and statues that anti-racist protesters recently attacked for their links to slavery and British colonialism.

The protests turned violent as some quarreled with riot police and others threw bottles, flares, and smoke grenades at officers. Six police officers sustained minor injuries.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the violence and said that "racist violence has no place on our streets."

Associated Press contributed to this report..