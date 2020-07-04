Statue of the Little Mermaid of Denmark destroyed with graffiti of & # 39; racist fish & # 39;

The famous statue of The Little Mermaid by Hans Christian Andersen, one of the biggest tourist attractions in Copenhagen, has been destroyed with the text "racist fish".

The words were tagged on the stone on which the 1.65-meter (5.4-foot) high-attack bronze stands at the entrance to the port of Copenhagen.

No one has been responsible for the act.

The statue was created in homage to the Danish narrator Andersen. It has long been a popular target for vandals, who have blown it off their perch, beheaded it, and painted it.

The bronze is based on the daughter of a mermaid of the mythical king of the sea who, according to the story of Hans Christian Andersen, falls in love with a prince and longs to become human.

Last month, a statue in Copenhagen of a Danish missionary who was key to the colonization of Greenland, was sprayed with red paint and the words "decolonize".

It was not known if the two cases of vandalism were linked. Statues and monuments around the world are being reconsidered in light of the demonstrations of racial justice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Human rights activists accused Danish officials on Thursday of failing to recognize racism after authorities said the killing of a biracial man by two white men was not racially motivated.