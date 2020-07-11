Statue to tennis star Arthur Ashe to stay in Richmond

At Richmond Avenue Monument, the collection of towering statues honoring Confederate veterans was interrupted by a strikingly different one: a monument to black tennis legend and civil rights activist Arthur Ashe.

The Ashe statue appeared to be safe from disfigurement during recent protests of racism and police brutality, when protesters covered Confederate statues with graffiti and tore down a statue of Jefferson Davis, the President of the Confederate States during the Civil War.

But after someone painted "White Lives Matter" on Ashe's statue, city officials considered a request from Ashe's family to temporarily remove the statue to protect it. Ashe's nephew said Friday that the statue will not go anywhere.

"It won't be shot down," said David Harris Jr.

Harris said he contacted Mayor Levar Stoney's office last month to remove the statue until the civil unrest in Richmond died down.

Harris said the request was a "contingency plan" only during the height of protests over the George Floyd police murder on May 25 in Minneapolis, when there were near-night clashes between police and protesters, and the Ashe family feared that the statue was damaged or someone would try to knock it down.

"We were considering it at the height of the protest, so that if credible threats came, Mayor Stoney had the leeway to do so without us having to reject it if he felt the need to remove it," Harris said.

Stoney spokesman Jim Nolan said Friday that the mayor "is going to listen to the family" and will not remove the statue.

On July 1, Stoney ordered the immediate removal of all city-owned Confederate statues in Richmond, a former Confederate capital. Stoney invoked his emergency powers, citing continued civil unrest and concerns that protesters would injure themselves if they attempted to tear down the massive statues themselves.

The only Confederate statue remaining on Monument Avenue is a monument to General Robert E. Lee located on state property. Governor Ralph Northam ordered the removal of that statue last month, but it has at least been temporarily blocked by a lawsuit.

Harris said he believes his uncle's statue "represents everything that people are working on right now."

Ashe, a Richmond native, was denied access to the tennis courts as a child due to segregation. He then became the first black player to be selected for the US Davis Cup team, and was the only black man to win the singles title at the US Open, Wimbledon, and Australian Open. He was also known for his work to promote education and civil rights, oppose apartheid in South Africa, and raise awareness of AIDS, the disease that finally killed him in 1993.

The Ashe statue was erected in 1996, but only after a spiteful debate.

"If we're going to put up a statue of someone, let's put up a statue of someone who represents equality, who represents education, everything my uncle considered to be true," Harris said.