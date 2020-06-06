Steelers' Alejandro Villanueva blames the media for the consequences of Drew Brees: "incredibly divisive right now"

The Pittsburgh Steelers 'Alejandro Villanueva blames the media for the controversy surrounding Drew Brees' comments against kneeling during the national anthem this week, believing the comment was taken out of context.

Villanueva, a former U.S. Army captain who was alone outside the Steelers tunnel during the 2017 national anthem, while his entire team was left behind, declined to comment during an interview with KDKA on Thursday when she asked about Brees' comment.

“It was taken out of context the last time I spoke on this subject. I will never talk about it again, "he said before adding:" I am going to blame the media. The media is always trying to focus things. Pits people against each other. The media is incredibly divisive right now. "

The offensive tackle became part of the anthem debate when in September 2017 he was the only Steelers member to appear during the national anthem before a game against the Chicago Bears.

Villanueva, a West Point graduate who served three tours in Afghanistan and became an Army Ranger before joining the NFL in 2014, apologized at the time for what he said was a mistake, exaggerated by the media.

He recalled asking Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger if he could get the team out of the tunnel with the captains, but the plan was in bad shape due to confusion at the end of the tunnel, according to reports.

"Unfortunately, I accidentally threw my teammates under the bus," Villanueva said in 2017. "Every time I see that photo of me standing I just feel ashamed."

Villanueva said during a press conference after the incident that he did not care if his teammates decided to kneel or sit down during the anthem, adding that some of the protesting players also thanked him for their service.

"The kneeling people don't say anything negative about the army, they don't say anything negative about the flag, they just try to protest because there are some injustices in the United States."