SteelSeries Nimbus + Driver Review | Macworld

If you love games on your iPhone, iPad, Mac or Apple TV, you've probably noticed that some of the most popular titles are meant to be played with a game controller.

The new Nimbus + from SteelSeries is our pick for the best full MFi gaming controller – an officially licensed and certified controller that works seamlessly with all your Apple devices.

The only thing is that it really need an MFi controller like you used to. With the introduction of iOS 13, you can use an Xbox One or PS4 DualShock 4 controller with your iOS devices and Apple TV. With those great drivers available for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV users (which also work on PC or Mac and their respective consoles), why pay more for an MFi controller?

Nimbus, improved

The Nimbus + is essentially an upgraded version of the excellent original Nimbus. It's got the same great shape that gamers will find familiar, with twin sticks, a very click D-pad, A / B / X / Y buttons, a home button, and bumpers and shoulder triggers. It is comfortable and lightweight and feels well made and strong.

Jason Cross / IDG The ergonomics and design of the buttons will instantly feel familiar to anyone playing console games.

New to Nimbus + is that the left and right buttons can be "clicked" inward like buttons, a common feature for console game controllers these days. It also has options and menu buttons to the left and right of the start button. It's not strictly necessary for most iOS games, but it's nice to have it.

Small holes are provided on the back of the controller to mount a detachable phone holder (and included). It is extremely useful and does a great job of staying. The elastic folding grip holds an iPhone of any size, but it's too small for even the smallest iPad.

Jason Cross / IDG The included phone clip is useful and really stays in place.

SteelSeries says the battery lasts 50 hours, 10 hours longer than the original Nimbus. I don't think it had that much battery life, but I easily played for hours a day for a whole week without running out of power. If you are buying a controller for use with iPhone or iPad, you will appreciate it being charged through a Lightning port instead of USB.

Why pay more?

Not that the Nimbus + is not an excellent controller. Is. It's essentially identical to the company's Stratus Duo, only it is MFi certified rather than Windows and Android compatible. It lacks great support, which is a disappointment to console enthusiasts, but it's not a major feature of most iOS and Apple TV games. And that's one reason the controller is so light and the battery lasts so long.

But it is difficult to justify the price. Priced at $ 69.99, it's $ 20 more expensive than the original Nimbus, and $ 10 more expensive than DualShock 4 or Xbox One controllers. The phone holder is nice, but not worth paying more for. Given the limited ability to use the Nimbus + outside of the Apple ecosystem, and the fact that those console controllers have booming comments, gamers would be better off buying a DualShock 4 or Xbox One controller and a separate phone mount clip .

This may be the best overall Apple device specific driver you can buy, there is no need to buy a specific Apple device driver anymore.