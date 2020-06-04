Stelter: Trump encourages people not to believe their eyes, ears, or lungs

Do not believe what you read, hear or see.
That's what the Trump White House and pro-Trump media trust: disbelief. Story after story recalls the old line of the Marx Brothers "Who are you going to believe, me or your own eyes?" Richard Pryor later adapted the line and joked about turning his wife on when he surprised him in bed with another woman: "Who are you going to believe? Me or your lying eyes?" These days, it's not just the eyes …
Oliver Darcy writes: At Wednesday's press conference, Kayleigh McEnany strangely continued the Trump camp's claims that "tear gas" was not used to clear protesters near the WH earlier this week, despite the use of an agent gas that causes tears.
In an exchange
with Jim Acosta, McEnany said, "So let me talk first: no tear gas was used, and no rubber bullets were used." Acosta rejected: "Chemical agents were used." McEnany doubled over, "So, again, no tear gas was used." Acosta asked McEnany why he was making a distinction between using peppercorns and tear gas canisters, as they both have the same effect of causing burning and irritation to the eyes. "Well, no one received tear gas," McEnany insisted. Except the viewers saw it happen. And the journalists tried it in their throats and felt it in their lungs. The ap published a fact check
on Wednesday he said "any difference is semantic". So why is WH arguing? semantics
? Perhaps to spread seeds of disbelief …
– Paul Farhi of WaPo: "Represents a common tactic of the Trump Team to go on the offensive against a potentially damning news by blurring a little debate on semantics
in a widespread attack on the integrity of the media … "
– Yahoo correspondent WH Hunter Walker, who has been in and around Lafayette Park for days, wrote
"Don't forget the people, and even the media, who tried to tell you that the objective truth you saw live was a lie."
Don't believe your lying ears
Trump's favorite TV shows largely ignored his former Secretary of Defense James Mattis' incredible essay, but Trump still found out about it, because he tweeted insults about Mattis shortly after 9 p.m. ET. Trump said "his nickname was & # 39; Chaos & # 39 ;, which I did not like, and changed it to & # 39; Mad Dog & # 39;", which is a strange thing to lie, since the nickname of "Mad Dog "was coined
More than a decade ago, and Trump had nothing to do with it. Fox News presenter Shannon Bream ignored this lie when he summed up Trump's anti-Mattis tweets at 11 p.m.
Don't believe your lying eyes
CNN's Daniel Dale reports:
"A synagogue released Monday to debunk false rumors that its anti-terror barrier had been placed there by rioters. The AP, BuzzFeed also made discredits. Today, the official White House account tweeted the nonsense of the conspiracy to 23 million followers. "
From Dale & # 39; s history
: The tweet "presented a compilation of video clips from around the country in which people expressed suspicions of the presence of bricks or other objects in the streets" and stated that "Antifa and professional anarchists are invading our communities, building bricks and weapons to instigate violence. These are acts of domestic terror. " But the rocky precincts in Los Angeles were there for good reason, Dale writes: "They had been erected outside of Chabad of Sherman Oaks to protect the Jewish facility from possible attacks." The WH then deleted the tweet without explanation or apology …
Don't believe your brain a liar
And don't you dare let your brain do the math. The holder of this
Philip Bump's article for WaPo says it perfectly: "Polls show that the elections turn against Trump, so he says they were made up." They are not, of course. But Trump depends on disbelief.
The electoral lie was uttered on Brian Kilmeade's Fox News Radio program. Blow says
"Kilmeade offered Trump the opportunity to make a verbal version of his various tweets. On one topic after another, Trump reiterated obviously false arguments and Kilmeade waited patiently to move on to the next topic …"
"A hallmark of authoritarian regimes …"
The new book "Donald Trump and his assault on the truth"
by WaPo fact checkers Glenn Kessler, Salvador Rizzo and Meg Kelly make this point at the end:
"A distinctive feature of authoritarian regimes is questioning the truth, except as the regime defines it. Russian President Vladimir Putin offers a mist of disinformation to maintain power, including the denial of obvious facts (such as Russia's involvement in the downing of Malaysia Airlines). Flight 17), spitting out falsehoods and diverting attention with meaningless comparisons (dubbed & # 39; whataboutism & # 39;). " The authors then quote former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul: "A cumulative effect of all these tactics is the nihilistic degradation of the very concept of truth."
Does it sound familiar to you?
