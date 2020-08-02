Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha celebrate their anniversary in their & # 39; bubble & # 39;

Nine years younger and "forever" for Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha.

On Friday, the Golden State Warriors superstar, 32, celebrated his ninth wedding anniversary with the author of "Seasoned Life," 31, geo-tagging the location as "My Own Bubble" on Instagram.

"Hi @ayeshacurry. Nine years inside. And what do they say? Forever go! I love you," Steph captioned the photo of the kissing couple.

“Thank you for always making me better, for pushing me, for keeping it real with me, for bringing light and energy to every room you enter, for showing our children what it means to be passionate, loving and loving, for always being my eyes and ears. , traveling with me at all heights, and most importantly … for always being without excuses! 1 Corinthians 13: 8, ”he continued.

The Currys have been married since 2011 and share three children: daughters Riley, 8, and Ryan, 5, and son 2, Canon.

With the Warriors out of the NBA reboot in Orlando, both Curry and his love have been enjoying life outside the bubble. Last month, the couple documented their morning bike date.

"I tried a bike date early in the morning … I'm sold out. 🖤 I love being on this adventure with you @ stephencurry30 🤪," Ayesha posted on Instagram at the time.