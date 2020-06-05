Stephen Colbert calls for violent police tactics in protests

Colbert commented on the use of rubber bullets by the police at some of these events, calling them "more bullet than rubber," adding that they "maim, blind, and even kill."

"That's why the police don't call them 'non-lethal'," said Colbert. "They call them 'less lethal' ammunition. 'Less lethal ammunition, from the makers of Arsenic Lite. Most of the poison, no fault," he said.

Colbert specifically criticized the use of force in a protest outside the White House in Monday.

Thursday's "Late Show" episode also featured a solo performance by Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys.