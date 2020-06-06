Stephen Hopkins Movies, Ranked Worst To Best

Stephen Hopkins is a filmmaker who tackled everything from franchise sequels to real-life dramas, and here's his work ranked from worst to best.

Here are all the director's theatrical films. Stephen Hopkins ranked from worst to best. Stephen Hopkins cut his teeth on music videos and working on the second unit to Highlander before making his directorial debut in 1987. Since then, he has amassed an impressive range of credits on both the big and small screens. He has worked with actors such as Gene Hackman, Michael Douglas and Monica Bellucci, and helped establish the style of 24 directing its pilot and most of its first season.

He directed an impressive range of television movies, including the acclaimed 2004 ones. The life and death of Peter Sellers starring Geoffrey Rush and Charlize Theron, and episodes of Tales from the Crypt, Shameless and Californication. He also directed the pilot for Amazon & # 39; s The dark tower, which was not finally collected.

Let's take a look at Stephen Hopkins' theatrical films and rate them from worst to best.

The Harvest (2007)

Stephen Hopkins is no stranger to the horror genre, but despite a cast that includes Hilary Swank and Idris Elba, Harvest since 2007 he is high in style but low in scares.

Lost in space (1998)

This big-budget reboot of the classic television series Lost in Space It features a large cast, which includes Gary Oldman, William Hurt, and Heather Graham, but the film suffers from a lifeless script and can crawl between action scenes. While it was supposed to launch a franchise, it did not follow a sequel.

Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child It was Stephen Hopkins' big break, but he's still one of the weakest exits in the franchise. A rushed production saw the story stapled together from multiple drafts, resulting in a confusing story with a confused and grim tone. That said, it's quite elegant, and Hopkins is at least trying to bring Freddy a sense of horror.

Dangerous Game (1987)

Hopkins' directorial debut is this rare Australian thriller, where a mad cop stalks a group of students who decide to rob a department store. The story and characters take second place. Dangerous games great pictures, and it's easy to see why he landed A nightmare on Elm Street 5 shortly after

Impressed (1994)

Flown is an incredibly stylish thriller about a bomb disposal expert haunted by his past, and features great suspense scenes. He doesn't merge out of his pieces despite another great cast, and it's hard to forgive Tommy Lee Jones' truly awful Irish accent.

Under Suspicion (2000)

Most of Stephen Hopkins' work is in the action or suspense genre, but Under suspicion It is primarily a chamber piece directed by Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman (Without forgiveness) Both actors play each other excellently and Hopkins gives him enough visual style to keep things interesting, but he's disappointing for a somewhat confusing ending.

Carrera (2016)

Race is a biographical drama that looks at the incredible gold medal-winning performance of African-American athlete Jesse Owens at the 1936 Berlin Olympics. Leading the great performance by Stephan James, Race It still falls prey to some of the biographical film's weaknesses, but it's still an uplifting drama.

Predator 2 (1990)

For many fans, the great weakness of Predator 2 It includes the notable lack of Arnold Schwarzenegger, but Stephen Hopkins still created a muscle action thriller with cracked action sequences. The film also expanded the mythology of the title hunter and Danny Glover makes him a pleasant hero.

The ghost and the dark (1996)

The ghost and the dark is based (very loosely) on a real-life incident involving two lions on the move in Kenya, and this bloody adventure starring Michael Douglas and Val Kilmer (Top Gun) Due to a troubled production, Hopkins himself considers the film a mess, but it features great performances, although Kilmer's accent needed more work, and taut and taut pieces.

Judgment Night (1993)

Night of judgment It was a flop after its release, but has since been reevaluated for its murderous soundtrack and Denis Leary's terrifying villain turn. The story finds four friends on the run after witnessing a murder, and is one of the most underrated thrillers of the 1990s. Once the chase begins, the film doesn't stop until the intense end and finds itself Stephen Hopkins at the top of his game,

