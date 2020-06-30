Stephen King attracted to J.K. Rowling's transgender controversy

Stephen King got into the controversy surrounding fellow author J.K. Rowling declaring her support for the transgender community.

The "It" writer was called up by his fans on Twitter after retweeting a quote about feminism shared by the creator of "Harry Potter." King's fans quickly noticed Rowling's recent feud with the transgender community in which she defended the biological gender and was subsequently accused of mocking the transgender community.

King's participation came after Rowling shared a Twitter thread criticizing British Congressman Lloyd Russell-Moyle, who accused her of using her experience as a survivor of domestic violence to encourage her discrimination against transgender people. In her reprimand of the politician's words, she shared a quote from feminist activist Andrea Dworkin that King retweeted.

STEPHEN KING INTRODUCED FOR CLAIMING THE TASK FORCE CORONAVIRUS IS & # 39; ALL MALE … ALL WHITE & # 39;

“Men often react to women's words (speaking and writing) as if they were acts of violence; sometimes men react to women's words with violence. It is not hateful for women to talk about their own experiences, nor do they deserve shame for doing so, "the quote says.

After King retweeted his message, Rowling praised him for both his work and his support of women.

"I have always revered @StephenKing, but today my love reached, perhaps not Annie Wilkes' levels, but new heights," she wrote in a deleted tweet (via Newsweek). “It is much easier for men to ignore women's concerns or belittle them, but I will never forget men who stood up when they didn't need it. Thanks Stephen. "

It is unclear why Rowling removed the compliment. However, King, who is a frequent Twitter user, quickly noticed his followers asking him about Rowling's latest controversy and whether or not he supported his comments.

CORONAVIRUSES: STEPHEN KING IS SORRY PEOPLE FEEL & # 39; LIKE WE ARE LIVING IN A STORY OF STEPHEN KING & # 39;

“You should go to the TERF tweet. By telling constant readers if you think trans women are women, "wrote one user, referring to the pejorative term meaning" transsexual radical feminist. "

King replied bluntly: "Yes. Trans women are women."

Earlier this month, Rowling posted several tweets criticizing an article about "menstruating people," joking that the word "woman" used to be used in those situations. Days later, after detecting violent reactions to his stance on transgender people, he shared a long blog post in which he spoke about his own life experiences. The author, 54, took the opportunity to reveal that she is a survivor of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before the most recent controversy, he received a backlash for supporting Maya Forstater, who was fired from her job after some of her tweets were deemed "transphobic."