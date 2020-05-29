Stephen King pseudonym explained (and where he used it)

Stephen King is the most successful horror writer of the modern era, but he even used a pseudonym, Richard Bachman, at one point in his career.

Stephen King He is arguably the most successful horror writer of the modern era, but his sheer prolificity led him to create the pseudonym Richard Bachman to produce even more production. The pseudonym Bachman remained an enduring part of King's celebrated career, demonstrating the author's impressive ambition. The Master of Horror even used the alias in later work after the secret had long been revealed due to its prominence among his body of work.

Stephen King adopted the identity of Richard Bachman quite early in his career, but was nevertheless popular enough to sell copies of his books based on his name recognition. The author had already been successful with the release of his first three novels, Carrie, «Salem & # 39; s Lotand The brilliant, Since they reached the lists of the most sold. However, King's intense writing habits allowed him to produce more than one novel in a year. His next job, the epic. The support, was on the way to being published a year later The brilliant It was released in 1977, with more on the way after that.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Stephen King's Rebirth Explained: Book Story And Movie Version

At the time, there was a strange idea that if a writer like King published too much material in the course of a short period of time, the content would saturate the market. The publishers believed that if an author published more than one book in the same year, the overabundance of material meant fatality for the author. King proved that this theory was wrong later in life, but first he had to find a way to publish his written material that his editors refused to accept.

Where Stephen King used his pseudonym (Richard Bachman)

According to Stephen King himself in the introduction to Bachman's books collection, the pseudonym was also a way to see how successful his writing could be without relying on his public image. Combining the pen name of Richard Stark's criminal novelist Donald E. Westlake with the rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, King secretly created Richard Bachman and published a full manuscript of Rage in 1977 under the new identity. The New America Library publisher released four more Bachman novels, The long walk in 1979 Road work in 1981 The running Man in 1982 and Thinner in 1984

Although King initially created Richard Bachman to experiment with literary ideas under the veil of secrecy, the author elaborated on the character of his alter ego to create a more complete author biography. Bachman apparently wrote his novels at night, working on his dairy farm in New Hampshire during the day. He lived with his wife Claudia, mourned his son who had died at an early age in an accident, and underwent surgery for a brain tumor that isolated him from interviewers. King also included a photo of his agent's insurance broker in the inside folds of the books.

It was the supernatural horror Thinner That caught the eye of an enthusiastic Washington, D.C., bookstore clerk named Steve Brown, who noted the similarities in writing between the two authors and discovered Bachman's copyrights within the Library of Congress. King, who was planning to publish Misery under his pseudonym, he blatantly declared Bachman dead because of "pseudonym cancerHowever, the legacy of the alias lived on in later work that Bachman's widow "discovered" in her attic, Regulators in 1996 and Radiance in 2007. Stephen KingThe other creative side was also the main inspiration for The dark half, which is about an author who meets an incarnation of his malicious alter ego.

Next: After the Stephen King books come out if it bleeds

The devil's rejections: why the sequel was better than the 1000 corpse house