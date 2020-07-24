Stephen Moore's Big Idea: Replace Federal Income Tax with National Sales Tax

The big idea It is a series that asks the main legislators and figures to discuss their shooting at the moon: what is the only proposal, if politics and polls and even price were not a problem, would they implement to improve the country?

Stephen Moore, a member of President Trump's economic recovery task force and an economist at FreedomWorks, has a bold idea on how to revitalize the economy: abolish the federal income tax and replace it with a national sales tax.

At first glance, it may seem like a radical notion, especially given that essentially all Americans today have grown up with a portion of their income drawn by the IRS each year. But Moore points out that income tax is a relatively new invention in the U.S., which was only introduced in the early 1900s.

Statewide, having a sales tax and no income tax is not new, as several states have exactly this setup. But doing it nationally would mark a radical upheaval in the current tax system, and at a time when the United States is spending trillions of dollars on stimuli, though Moore argues that it could raise more revenue than the current system.

It is uncertain whether such an idea would find bipartisan support: alleged Democratic candidate Joe Biden has called for an increase in income taxes for those who earn more, but Moore believes that, at a time when the economy needs stimulation, his plan would be "rocket fuel". "

Moore spoke to Fox News about his plan:

You want to eliminate income tax in favor of a national sales tax. So what would be the advantage of such a move?

Well, can you imagine the United States without the burden of an income tax? It would be rocket fuel for the American economy. Imagine how much we would grow and how prosperous we would be if we began to tax people on what they get out of the economy, what they consume, rather than what they bring to the economy, which is their work and their savings. and their productivity and their entrepreneurial spirit. Therefore, it makes much more sense to tax people on what they consume rather than what they invest and their work, and each model shows that it would see a dramatic increase in the standard of living of Americans if we simply taxed people on the level of savings, in other words … it would be much more sensible to tax people on what they consume instead of what they earn.

And we know this, by the way, because there are nine states in the United States that have no income tax … and those states have much higher rates of job creation than states that have income taxes. Non-income tax states include Florida, Texas, New Hampshire, Tennessee, Washington, Nevada, South Dakota, and others, they are very high-growth states, so states are a good example of why it makes more sense to tax people with their taxes. income and sales rather than at work.

At a time when the United States is spending trillions of dollars on economic stimulus and higher taxes are required to pay for that stimulus, what would you say to those who say that eliminating a tax seems contradictory?

Well i'm talking about replacing income tax, so I'm replacing corporate tax, personal income tax, capital gains tax, wealth tax, dividend tax. Think about it, there would be no taxes on them and I'm saying that what you should do is pay your taxes at the register as you do at the state level. You go into a 7-Eleven or go to a store, you pay a sales tax, so you would pay, let's say a sales tax of around 17 percent, but you would not pay any income tax.

What impact do you think it would have on tax revenue, but also on who pays the tax?

First of all, the most important thing to balance that budget and get the revenue is to make the economy grow at a very fast rate, and I have no doubt that if we didn't have an income tax lien we would see a very economy, very fast growing and when people earn more and spend more, they pay more taxes. It is a very smart way to tax.

Texas and Florida do this, they don't have an income tax and they can balance their budgets, so why can't the United States government do it? So this would raise as much, if not more, money than our current tax system, but it would do so in a way that would increase Americans' incomes.

And by the way, another great advantage of this is that you wouldn't have to have an IRS. Think about it, you wouldn't have to let the government know how much money you would make, your personal financial privacy would be your business, you wouldn't have the IRS snooping into your financial records, you wouldn't have April 15 (this year is July 15) as Day. Tax, where you must complete mountains of paperwork.

Therefore, it is administratively clean, it is economically intelligent, and it protects our freedoms.

Finally, what chance do you think this would have of obtaining bipartisan support in Washington?

Well, I've always said that it will take a financial crisis for people to realize how sinister our tax system is. When we started with income tax 100 years ago, the highest tax rate was 7 percent and rose to 70 percent. Joe Biden is talking about a 50 percent tax rate, those are confiscatory tax levels, so I think the American people is fed up with income tax. I'm not saying it's going to be easy, but I think at some point Americans will say, "Let's do what's best for the vast majority of Americans."

By the way, the people who would benefit the most from this plan would be low-income Americans because there would be more jobs, more opportunities, it could have something called reimbursement, so each American would be given a card and their first $ 20,000 of purchases for one year they would be tax free, so someone living in a poverty level would pay no tax at all. So there are ways to do this to make it progressive, so that the wealthy pay more of the tax.

But, my God, if we want jobs in the United States, growth, prosperity and economic opportunities, what better way to do it than to abolish income tax? And let's not forget, by the way, that during the first 125 years of this nation we did not have an income tax until around 1917. So we demonstrated that we can grow very quickly, we began to become a great nation at that time. without an income tax, so it's not like it was a strange idea, it really was in the country's heritage from the start.