Stephon Tuitt of the Steelers: "I'm not kneeling by the flag"

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt said Monday he will not kneel during the national anthem this upcoming NFL season.

"Also, I'm not kneeling down by the flag and fucking anyone who has a problem with that," Tuitt wrote on Twitter.

In six games last year, Tuitt finished with 22 tackles and 3.5 sacks. He missed the last 10 games of the season after breaking his chest.

Earlier in the offseason, Tuitt's teammate Cameron Heyward said the team would protest in unity, yet they choose to do so.

"I think we want to stay together in what we do and what we want to achieve," Heyward said during a conference call with journalists last month. "Coach T (Tomlin) always told me that if we win a Super Bowl, that is not enough for the city of Pittsburgh. We want to leave lasting change in our community as well. ”

If some of Tuitt's teammates have different feelings about kneeling, it will be interesting to see how the Steelers get closer to the national anthem this coming season.