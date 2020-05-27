Stern unleashes teenage mutant ninja turtle pinball machines and they're totally awesome

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans who also enjoy a pinball game from time to time may be interested to know that Stern has released a new series of pinball machines based on the heroes in the half shell. That said, this will not be a cheap endeavor for those who may have room for such a game in their home, as the base model costs just over $ 6,000. They seem to offer quite a bit for the money though.

Stern Pinball has released three new TMNT pinball machines. They are all the same basic game, but there is a professional model, which costs $ 6,099, a premium edition that costs $ 7,699, and a limited edition version that costs $ 9,099. That particular machine is limited to a run of 500 units worldwide. The company has released a trailer, which we've included here, that shows a preview of the game and what to expect. Gary Stern, President and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc., said this.

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles started as a comic book, transformed into a successful animation show, and has become a much-loved and iconic global pop culture phenomenon. We have worked directly with Nickelodeon to bring these heroes to the dimension Pinball … This game has pure pinball power. "

So what do you get for that money? The Pro, Premium and Limited edition Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles All pinball machines feature distinctive hand-drawn art, plus a high-speed magnetic spinning pizza disc capable of holding and throwing 3 balls during what's called "multiball pizza mayhem." The theme song for the 1987 animated series plays as the action unfolds. The game also features custom scenes and video events. All models include three fins, three high-speed ramps, and a hidden ninja training ball lock area. Stern also revealed the following description of the game.

"In this pinball adventure, players will go into battle as the Turtles battle villains like Shredder, Krang, and a bunch of super powerful mutants, to become the heroes they are meant to be, and have so much fun along the way! "

Premium and Limited Edition models come with a custom interactive sculpted Van Turtles. It is designed to lock up to four balls inside with a mechanical side door that opens and can "wreak havoc on multiple balls on players." These more expensive versions also feature the iconic Glider TMNT which gives players the ability to control and transport the ball to the flipper of their choice. Plus, a custom-sculpted Krang mechanical toy hovers over the pop bumpers, jumping up and down while teasing players throughout the game.

Created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird in 1984 as a comic book series, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles It has endured for three and a half decades in the pop culture landscape. The franchise includes multiple shows, live-action movies, video game comics, and toys. Work is currently underway on a reboot of a live-action movie. Those who are interested in choosing one of these pinball machines can head to SternPinball.com.

Topics: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Video Games