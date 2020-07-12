Steve Bannon claims that scientists in the Wuhan laboratory observed as a potential source for COVID-19 that they "deserted" and are working with US intelligence agencies.

The former chief strategist for President Trump, a virulent opponent of China, told the Daily Mail, although he does not provide evidence, that researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology are cooperating with the West to build a case that the error has spread by a laboratory leak.

"They are not yet talking to the media, but there are people from the Wuhan laboratory and other laboratories who have come to the West and are giving evidence of the Chinese Communist Party's guilt," Bannon told the tabloid newspaper. "I think people are going to be surprised."

Bannon, speaking from a yacht off the east coast of the United States, said the defectors were also speaking to agencies in Europe and the United Kingdom.

"People around these labs have been leaving China and Hong Kong since mid-February," he continued. "[US intelligence] Together with MI5 and MI6 they are trying to build a very comprehensive legal case, which can take a long time. It's not like James Bond. "

Bannon was the center of a ridiculous stunt last month where he and Guo Wengui, an exiled Chinese billionaire, flew propeller planes with anti-Communist messages from the Party.

The media executive criticized the World Health Organization and the Chinese government for their alleged guilt in the crisis. The Chinese government rejected accusations that the virus had originated from a laboratory leak, while the WHO denied President Trump's accusations that he had been China's "puppet" during the pandemic.

Bannon called on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to withdraw from plans to allow China-based Huawei to work on the UK's new 5G network.

"For me, Huawei should close worldwide in all countries and liquidate its assets," he said. "I say to Boris Johnson: Turn off Huawei and stay calm and carry on."