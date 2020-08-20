steve-bannon’s-troubles-are-just-beginning

Elie Honig is a Newsdio legal analyst and former federal and state prosecutor. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on Newsdio. Watch Honig answer readers’ questions on “Newsdio Newsroom with Ana Cabrera” on weekends.

(Newsdio) Thursday’s federal indictment of Steve Bannon, former campaign adviser to President Donald Trump, is very bad news for Bannon — and potentially for many others.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) has charged Bannon and three other defendants with a massive fraud scheme. The defendants operated a crowdfunding campaign called “We the People Build the Wall.” Its initial premise was that all donations would be handed over to the federal government to pay for construction of Trump’s long promised southern border wall between the United States and Mexico.

Instead, the indictment alleges, Bannon and his co-conspirators pocketed millions of dollars in donations and used that money to pay for their own lavish lifestyles and expenses including “travel, hotels, consumer goods, and personal credit card debts.” Bannon has been arrested and his attorney declined to comment.

The indictment itself offers clues indicating that the SDNY’s evidence is strong. The case appears to be built largely on documents; the SDNY, it seems, has the receipts. The indictment mentions that the evidence includes “fake invoices and sham ‘vendor’ arrangements,” plus documents showing how the defendants created and used empty shell corporations to try to hide the flow of money from “We the People Build the Wall” into their own pockets.

From Bannon’s perspective, it’s one thing to defend a case that turns on subtle issues of subjective intent, or that rest on testimony from other co-conspirators. But it’s much harder to defend a case based on black-and-white financial documents. A good defense lawyer can cross-examine a witness and try to take apart his story — but it’s much harder to argue with phony invoices and forged receipts.