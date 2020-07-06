Steve Hilton: 5 things Trump should do to win reelection

President Trump should push the country forward with positivity and optimism, Steve Hilton said Sunday, encouraging the Trump campaign to spread a message of hope as he works to revitalize his reelection offer.

"We have to get America's humor back," Hilton declared in "The Next Revolution."

"Everything is low-energy right now, evil, solemn and angry. President Trump can change it. That is what will make him reelected. Not all of this is negative. Great ideas, bold action, positive patriotism."

Hilton encouraged Trump to focus on five areas before the November election:

1] "Teach our children to love America"

"The message in schools is that the United States is bad and bad," said Hilton. "That is not education, it is leftist propaganda. We should teach the truth, yes, including the bad things, but not just the bad."

Hilton suggested a national history program; online history courses; free visits to museums and places of interest; and a tax deduction for "patriotic learning," encouraging families "to learn to love the United States together."

2] "Make the United States self-sufficient"

Hilton urged Trump to focus on securing the U.S. supply chains and avoiding the country's long-term dependence on foreign governments.

"If you want to sell it in the United States, do it in the United States," he said. "If there is a country on Earth that has the scale and the diversity of resources to be truly self-sufficient, it is the United States."

3] "Make America a family again"

"Whatever problem we are trying to solve, poverty, inequality, crime, drugs, whatever, the best thing you can do is make sure that children are raised in a loving home," said Hilton. "When parents stay together, their children's chances of climbing the ladder of opportunity increase."

4] "Make American cities great again"

"Democrats have let our beautiful cities be marked by crime, disorder and educational disorder," said Hilton.

"We should not leave this to the left," he continued, suggesting "conservative solutions," namely, "school choice, safe streets, and strong families."

5] "Peace Corps for America"

"Bringing together young people from different parts of the country, with different backgrounds to meet the needs of the American community," Hilton said, suggesting "a type of non-military national service."

"We are going to see it from the White House from now until November," Hilton concluded. "Teach our children to love America. Make America self-sufficient. Make America a family again, a new settlement for cities [and] the Peace Corps for America."