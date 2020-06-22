Steve Hilton: "Biden weak, corrupt and mentally malfunctioning" would be a "tragic setback" for the country

A Joe Biden victory in November would be a "tragic setback" for the country, "The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton argued Sunday night.

Pointing to President Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa on Saturday, Hilton stated during his opening monologue that only Trump is able to facilitate "a long-term change to correct the mistakes of the establishment's 50-year failure."

"This is why a second Trump term is so important. 2016 was a population revolution and since then the establishment has been desperate to regain its power," said Hilton. "Russia, Mueller, the prosecution, the bureaucracy, the media … John Bolton with his book are desperate to demonstrate that Trump was a unique event in the short term, a historical aberration."

"Trump's election was not a short-term aberration, but the beginning of a long-term change to correct the mistakes of the establishment's 50-year failure." – Steve Hilton, & # 39; The Next Revolution & # 39;

"Their open-border ideology, globalism, and endless workers ravaged by war and the American dream. We cannot go back to the Democrats or the Republican Party," he said.

Speaking to the civil unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd, Hilton said the protests have highlighted the "evil of racial inequality."

"The only way to reverse historical injustice," he continued, "is with the agenda for opportunities in education, housing, employment, family, community, and more.

"A Democratic victory in 2020 would be a tragic setback for African Americans," he warned. "On top of that, we now know what kind of leader Joe Biden would be. He is not a leader at all. He is a follower. A weak and corrupt cipher that mentally malfunctions and is dragged to the left every week."