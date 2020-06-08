Steve Hilton: it's time for Trump to step up and reform the police

It is time for President Trump to take calls from protesters across the country and commit to reform the police in the United States, Steve Hilton argued Sunday.

"President Trump is proud of what he did for African Americans, the lowest unemployment in history, opportunity zones to revitalize urban neighborhoods and long-standing criminal justice reform …" Hilton said in "The next revolution".

"All of those gains will be lost, politically speaking, unless the next step is now, police reform. The president should lead this," Hilton continued, suggesting a "federal mandate to limit the use of force, carry out procedures and training. online and accountable to ensure all Americans need access to a grievance commission so that we can use transparency to eliminate bad cops while supporting good cops. "

Hilton said the solution to the real reform does not lie in the growing calls to "underfund the police," but will emerge through "real policy change."

"When a violent man beats his girlfriend, while a four-year-old shrinks in terror, good luck breaks with the new transformative model to cultivate safety," he said.

"To solve the problems, the hard work of real policy change is needed, and let's be honest, that work must be done. Fortunately," he continued, "it seems that violent disruption is under control, but now what … first restore the order and then address the underlying issues. Those are real. We can't just dismiss what we're seeing as the antics of some Brooklyn radicals. "

