Steve Hilton says voters must decide: & # 39; Reform the police with Trump or abolish the police with the Democrats & # 39;

The 2020 presidential election will be a referendum on the country's commitment to "reform the police with Trump or abolish the police with the Democrats," Steve Hilton argued Sunday.

"My great fear is that because Democrats have been screaming out loud about justice and equality, people who support the right causes, equal opportunities for Americans of all races, will vote for the wrong party." Hilton said in "The Next Revolution."

"The Democrats' record on policing is pretty bad, but their new policies are even worse," he continued. "Defund the police" is becoming his real position … It is about abolishing the police. "

HILTON: IT'S TIME FOR TRUMP TO INCREASE AND REFORM POLICIES

Hilton praised President Trump for signaling his commitment to police reform in the wake of George Floyd's death on May 25, but urged the administration to embrace "real reform, not a showcase, like the bill that Democrats of the House published this week. "

He continued: "What we need is real responsibility, so when there are rules that are broken, there are serious consequences."

Hilton called for a national database of complaints "so bad cops can't be fired in one place and hired in another."

He also urged Trump to encourage police departments across the country to send "alternative responders when it is most appropriate for the situation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hilton explained: "We should not ask our brave police to solve all of society's problems."

He called the growing movement to impeach the police "an opportunity for the president to create a clear and winning dividing line for the elections: reform the police with Trump or abolish the police with the Democrats."