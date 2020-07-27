Steve Hilton: the power revolution of President Trump's parents

The power revolution of President Trump's parents.

Here is last week in what I thought was one of the most important political statements of his presidency.

(THE VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

DONALD TRUMP: If schools do not reopen, funds must go to parents to send their children to a public, private, charter, religious or home school of their choice.

CAROL SWAIN: DEMOCRATS PLAYING POLICIES WITH CORONAVIRUSES, BUT SCIENCE DOES NOT SUPPORT THE SCHOOLS KEPT CLOSED

The key word is choice. If the school is closed, money must follow the student so that parents and families are in control of their own decisions. So I would like the money to go to the student's parents.

(END OF VIDEO CLIP)

I have been arguing about this for years. This is what I wrote in my book, "More Human".

"The government school monopoly requires standardization and a factory approach. We need a fully open local market for schools. Teachers, educational entrepreneurs, and parent groups must be allowed to establish schools, without bureaucratic restrictions and without problems."

Today, it is becoming a reality, all because teacher unions and Democrats and bureaucrats and the rotten educational establishment have overstated their hand.

As I tweeted after last Sunday's show, "The government school monopoly is dying, suicide, thanks to teacher unions, school boards, refusing to give parents what they want. Micro schools, education in home, it's all happening. Next step, Federal Coupons for Schools. #MySchoolMoneyBack. "

We have presented the evidence week after week, according to science, reopening schools. Children are much less likely to contract the virus, spread the virus, suffer the virus, while suffering greatly from not being in school.

But exactly the same folks who lecture us on data tracking, who call him a science denier if he disagrees with a single aspect of his increasingly dire environmental agenda. Well, they are the deniers of science now, keeping schools closed despite all the evidence that it is not only unnecessary to control the virus, but also harmful to our children.

Now, I tried to be open-minded. The bureaucratic school shutdown brigade, they're just covering their, you know what, right?

Government officials are always too cautious, chattering about safety as their top priority, even though keeping children out of school is not safe. It is dangerous.

But when he sees things like United Teachers of Los Angeles, in his school closure lawsuit, adding Medicare for all, dismissing the police and a moratorium on charter schools; the Oregon Education Association requires that charter schools even be prevented from offering distance education.

In North Carolina, a local NCAE affiliate that demands universal health care and income support for illegal immigrants.

What does all this have to do with slowing the spread of the coronavirus?

Nothing. School closings are not about health. It's about power, a cynical trick to increase the power of probably the most destructive individual institution in the United States, teacher unions.

And it's not just cynical, it's corrupt. Politicians who surrender to teacher unions at school closings are simply bidding on their donors. More than $ 200 million in the past three decades. And with Democrats, institutional corruption goes to the top.

Joe Biden, throughout his corrupt career, bought and paid for teacher unions, including nearly $ 2 million since 2018 from just one of them. This is what the unions got in return.

(THE VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

JOE BIDEN, PRESOMENTIVE NOMINATED DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL: You are not satisfied with associating with the White House, but you will have a member of the NEA in the White House.

And if I'm not listening, I'm going to sleep alone in Lincoln's room.

No privately funded charter school would receive or a private option would receive a penny of federal money. None.

(END OF VIDEO CLIP)

On his platform, Biden pledged to kill a Washington, DC school choice program that helps poor children go to college, more than 90 percent of them black and Hispanic.

Biden's corrupt scheme to attack schools that most help poor children and black children is racist and evil. It just makes him unable to be president.

Well parents, you can see through all the BSs. They have had enough and are no longer taking it. Two weeks ago, we launched our campaign.

(THE VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

HILTON: If your child's school won't open this fall, demand your money back so you can find an alternative. It's your son. It's his tax dollars. Why should you pay for a service you are not receiving?

That is our new campaign. Reopen schools or refund my school money.

(END OF VIDEO CLIP)

Now, parents across America are rising up in this revolution to crush the government's school monopoly. Jordan Sekulow told us last week that hundreds of families had contacted the ACLJ to sue districts for school closings.

Here's that map from Friday. More than 1,000 people from 46 states in D.C., if you want to join, go to ACLJ.org/help.

The scale and pace of this is shocking for the accommodating educational establishment. In this account shared by Bethany Mandel, over a 48-hour period, thousands of parents rushed to online communities to form home school groups.

There are reports of families coming together to recruit teachers and form pandemic groups so that children do not go further months without a real education. Of course, the conceited elitist tries to pretend that it's all about rich white parents. It is racist to want to educate your children now, apparently. Gross.

More from Opinion

For years, black parents have been at the forefront of the school choice movement, as documented by Thomas Sowell in his brilliant new book, "Charter Schools and Their Enemies." As he put it, "Schools exist for the education of children, not to provide armored jobs for teachers, billions of dollars in union dues for teacher unions, monopolies for educational bureaucracies, a guaranteed market for college teacher degrees. or a captive audience for indoctrinators. "

The left says that poor parents cannot handle school choice. How patronizing. One of the most inspiring things in my life was seeing parents in one of the world's worst slums in Lagos, Nigeria, come together to fund a low-cost private school, paying only pennies to send their children there, because the local government school was failing children

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION BULLETIN

Private schools for the poor are a phenomenon that affects the developing world. And now here in the United States, alternatives to government schools are becoming increasingly affordable. There are many organizations ready to help. We will publish them on social networks in the coming days.

Because the cost of these innovative alternatives is decreasing all the time, a thousands of dollars federal school bond will allow millions of parents to escape the clutches of government schools, and that is exactly what President Trump announced this week that wanted on the relief bill.

Guess who gets in the way of that? Incredibly, he is the Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kentucky, and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. Right now, he plans to give $ 70 billion to school bureaucrats, including those who won't even open schools.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They think this is a smart policy before an election. No. School boards do not vote. Parents do it. Give the money directly to them. Just as the president wants. Make a red line for the next relief bill. Let's do it.

Let's put power in the hands of parents. Let's put our children first. Let's end the power of the educational establishment, the school bureaucracy, the teacher unions that have done so much damage for so long, and we support the revolution of parental power.

Adapted from Steve Hilton's monologue on "The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton" on July 26, 2020.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM STEVE HILTON