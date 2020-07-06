Steve Hilton: this is how Trump is re-elected

"Panic sets in at the White House over Trump's reelection prospects." That was the headline for an article this week by Axios journalist Jonathan Swan, whom we trust to tell the truth.

He said President Trump's advisers are "sounding the alarm bells. There is widespread panic and pessimism for fear that the economic return will be derailed by growing cases of coronavirus. The failure of the Tulsa rally to reignite the momentum and steps in apparently continuous fake like retweeting a video with the blank words power on it. "

Well, this is what I think about all of that. There is no need to panic, but there is an urgent need for a plan.

Look, the president and his team have every reason to feel bitter and frustrated. – The incredible economic revival that was killed by the virus. The record for achievement for African Americans that has been overshadowed by the protests. The convention, the rallies have been totally interrupted. Through all of this, an incredibly hostile and dishonest medium. The entire establishment against Trump.

I get it. But I have been campaigning for 30 years. And here is the thing. You never get credit for past achievements, no matter how good they are or how great you are.

Margaret Thatcher saved Britain from socialist disaster, but hardly anyone thanked her at the time she ran for re-election. Twice she spoke about the next moves forward. That was literally his catchphrase.

Choices always refer to the future, not the past.

This is what I have learned as someone who really has, not just about it. No one wins the election simply for being negative.

What was Hillary Clinton's campaign? "I am not Trump." Look how that ended.

Do you think "I'm not Biden" is enough to win in November? Forget this.

People vote for things, not against things.

You will never win an election simply by ranting against the mob or Black Lives Matter. What is your positive alternative?

President Trump must give Americans a big, bold and positive plan for the future. That's how he won last time.

The media loves to call Trump negative and divisive. But in reality, the 2016 Trump winner was positive and specific. Build the wall. Drain the swamp. Make America Great Again.

These are positive messages. Not grumbling and complaining, but ‘can do’ optimism.

That is the Trump we need to see. We talk about positive populism on this show. Looking at what's happening in this country right now, all my experience tells me that the way Trump is re-elected is positive patriotism.

Across the country, the silent majority, are concerned about many issues, health care, crime, taxes. But there is one thing that rises above all that. It is a fundamental fear that we are losing our country. That America's incredible pioneering spirit, practical and problem-solving, ambitious and optimistic, always working to achieve a more perfect union in the future, but still proud of the past, people are really scared that in a few years, will be gone.

That soon we won't even celebrate July 4 or anything else to do with the United States.

I'm sorry too and I just arrived!

But as you know, the reason I started the process of becoming a citizen is because I admire and love this country for what it is and for what it represents.

Of course there is room for improvement and I look forward to making a contribution to that. But I want to be a citizen of the United States of America, of this country, not of another place, not of "Awake-istan".

President Trump, who obviously loves the United States so much, the silent majority is clamoring for him to lead the way with great ideas and a positive attitude, patriotism with a smile on his face, not an angry smile, positive patriotism. Be specific about it.

Here are five ideas:

1. Teach our children to love America. The message in schools is that America is bad and bad. That is not education. It is leftist propaganda. We should teach the truth.

Yes. Including the bad things. But not only the bad things. Now, look, we believe in localism. We are not going to run all schools from Washington, but we can overlook Washington.

Fund a national history program, put the courses online, include visits to places like the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, where I took my children. It is an inspiring place.

Iconic locations such as those seen in Brian Kilmeade's wonderful Fox Nation show "What Made America Great". And give families an incentive to learn to love America together. We have a tax deduction for charitable donations. Let's have one for patriotic learning.

2. Make the United States self-sufficient. We discussed this the other week. We call it "Dump China". But Charlie Kirk put it more positively, self-sufficiency. And he is right.

PPE and a shortage of fans show that we cannot rely on foreign manufacturing. So bring the manufacturing home. All of it.

If you want to sell it in the United States, do it in the United States.

If there is a country on Earth that has the scale and diversity of resources to be truly self-sufficient, it is the United States. That's positive patriotism with millions upon millions of great jobs attached.

3. Make America a family again. Whatever problem you're trying to solve: poverty, inequality, crime, drugs, welfare dependency, whatever, the best you can do is try to make sure that the children are raised in a stable and loving home.

When parents stay together, they dramatically increase the chances that their children will climb the ladder of opportunity. If a child is born at the lowest level of wealth to a mother who has never been married, her chances of moving to the highest level of wealth are only five percent.

It is about a quarter of what they are if the mother is continuously married. About 70 percent of black children are born to single mothers.

Of course, that is not a criticism of them. And many are model parents. But if we take equal opportunity for all Americans seriously, set a goal to halve the number of children without parents. Make America a family again.

4. Make American cities great again Democrats have let our beautiful cities be marked by crime, disorder, and educational disaster. Obviously they can't fix it. And now they are making it worse.

Let's set up a central command to flip it. Trump's new deal for cities. You have already made opportunity zones.

Build on that. But it has to include street safety and vital school reform to break the dominance of the government's monopoly school and teacher unions that are a crushing opportunity, especially for black families. And here is what is so frustrating. If you look at what is happening in cities with crime in schools and families.

This question of racial injustice. The responses are conservative.

We should not leave this to the left. And, by the way, it's not about getting votes from blacks. A vast majority of all Americans, most Republicans, want action on racial justice.

Democrats have caused many of the problems. But just saying that won't get you anywhere. Offer solutions, conservative solutions, school choice, safe streets, strong families. That is positive patriotism.

5. A Peace Corps for America. And here is our final idea. For now, that is, we will probably throw out a few more before Election Day. This one that I talked about before: A Peace Corps for America.

Bring together young people from different parts of the country, with different backgrounds to meet the needs of the American community. A kind of non-military national service. I tell you, this would be very popular and would make a big difference. He is a true winner.

We have to get the mojo back from the United States. Everything is so little energy right now. Wicked, sullen and angry.

President Trump can change it. And that is what will make him reelected. Not all of these negative things. Great ideas, bold action, positive patriotism.

We saw him from Trump in 2016. We saw him with his great economy.

We see it with the space force going to Mars, Space X the other week.

Let's look at it from the White House from now until November.

Teach our children to love America. Make the United States self-sufficient. Make America a family again. A new deal for cities. Peace Corps for America.

That is positive patriotism.

