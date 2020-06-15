Steve Hilton: Trump can give voters a choice: reform the police with him or abolish them with the Democrats

The vast majority of you agree that we need law, order and justice, that we need to support the police, but also reform the police. And addressing racial inequality is not only important in itself, but it is also an opportunity for conservatives to demonstrate that their ideas are working and that democratic policies are making things worse, especially for African Americans.

THE SEATTLE POLICE CHIEF HAS & # 39; EPIPHANY & # 39; WHILE STILL LOCKED FROM THE SEAL

My great fear is that because Democrats have been screaming louder about justice and inequality, people who support the right cause, equal opportunity for Americans of all races will vote for the wrong party.

Look at the record of law enforcement. As we showed you last week, some of the worst examples of police brutality have happened in places run by Democrats for years.

We saw him again this weekend with the shooting in Atlanta. Who is in charge of the police there? A Democratic mayor and a Democratic city council. They have run the city for years. Yes, the cop who killed Rayshard Brooks has now been fired.

But they also hired him. They trained him. They could have done whatever they wanted to reform police practices, but they did not. The Democrats' record on policing is pretty bad. But his new policies are even worse. Defund the police is fast becoming the actual position.

Already, 55 percent of Democrats say they support it, according to a poll released on Friday. AOC is pushing him, of course. And while Joe Biden says it's not for that now, look at how she's pushed him on climate change, abortion, and Medicare for all.

We know who the puppeteers will be in a Biden presidency. The co-chairs of Congress of their political groups: AOC, Bobby Scott, Karen Bass, Marcia Fudge, Pramila Jayapal, Lucille Roybal-Allard. It's official. In a Biden administration, the Loony Left will be in charge of politics: people who want to shell out the police. If you remove the funds, how does it exist? This is about abolition police.

Meanwhile, President Trump last week signaled his commitment to limit the use of force and lead the way to police reform with an executive order expected soon. This is great news. And his followers will be right behind him.

But let's make sure it's a real reform, not a showcase, like the bill House Democrats released last week. They talk about the ban on bottlenecks, which require a downscaling, using deadly force only as a last resort. But that's all in place now. The problem is that some officers ignore it.

What we need is real responsibility, so when the rules are broken there are serious consequences. We need a national database for complaints, so you can't fire a bad cop in one place and then hire him again in another. We never allow that for airline pilots. Nor should we for police.

We must give Americans access to an independent police complaint process that goes through unions. And I hope the President can encourage police departments to use alternative response services when it is most appropriate for the situation. We should not ask our brave police to solve all the problems of society.

This is an opportunity for the president to create a clear and winning dividing line for the elections: reform the police with Trump or abolish the police with the Democrats. The cause of equal opportunities also includes jobs, income, housing, education, all of that too. Democrats are the wrong party.

In Detroit, Michigan, over a third of people live in poverty, a Democratic mayor since 1962. St. Louis, Missouri, almost a quarter live in poverty, a Democratic mayor since 1949. And guess what American city is the capital of Inequality of the United States? The one that had the biggest protest this weekend, Atlanta, led by Democrats for more than a century.

It is not just that Democrats in office have not provided equal opportunity for African Americans. In some policy areas, they are actively blocking it.

We know that one of the best ways to give black children a chance is through charter schools. As a former secretary of education said, the charter movement is one of the most profound changes in American education, bringing new options to underserved communities and introducing competition and innovation into the education system.

That was Obama's secretary of education, for heaven's sake. But since then, Democrats have drifted to the left. Gavin Newsom of California spoke in his election campaign about the closing of charter schools. Now, he is helping to block them. Who would it hurt the most? Black students But that doesn't matter to the people who really decide politics.

California Teacher Unions: They don't care about equal opportunities for black children. They only want protection for their members, who bought with more than a million dollars donated to the Newsom campaign.

With a Biden presidency, you would get this kind of anti-black school policy across the country, courtesy of Randi Weingarten of AFT and Lily Garcia of NEA in Biden's education policy group, in exchange for millions of dollars in bribes , sorry, donations. – the Democrats. On all issues of equality, he is the same image with today's Democrats, signaling his virtue with slogans of social justice, while driving policies that would harm African Americans rather than help them.

In Bill Clinton's first three years of NAFTA, black Americans lost more than 36,000 jobs. Now President Trump has renegotiated it, and he is expected to regain more than 175,000 jobs. It has already delivered the lowest African American unemployment in history. Trump cut business taxes from 35 percent to 21. Democrats said he was only helping the wealthy and now promised to reverse it. But it helped increase the number of black-owned businesses. Why are Democrats against it?

Now the president wants to cut the payroll tax that would also help African-American workers. So, of course, Democrats are also against it, just as they are against Trump's opportunity zones that are bringing investment to black neighborhoods.

On the merits, there is no debate. The party with the right policies to promote the right cause, equal opportunity for all races, is the Republican Party. That's why Democrats don't want you to see the substance, be it their past record or future policies. Instead, it's about the symbols.

And has there ever been a more nauseating spectacle of empty gesture politics than Nancy Pelosi and her crew parading in African attire in Congress last week? One leg down on one knee for a photo shoot, while the other throws African-Americans down the ladder of opportunity with Democrats' anti-black policies on education, economics and everything in between.

And now, they are seriously trying to tell us that the person who will heal our racial divide is their new confirmed presidential candidate, Joe Biden. The same Joe Biden who said that certain desegregation policies would cause their children to grow up in a racial jungle. The same Joe Biden who helped destroy countless families and communities by locking up millions of black men with a 1994 criminal law whose injustices President Trump reversed.

Yes, the same Joe Biden who said, all these terrible things:

Joe Biden, Alleged Democratic Presidential Candidate: I mean, you have the first type of mainstream African American who is articulate, bright, clean, and a nice guy. I mean, it's a storybook, man.

In Delaware, the fastest growing population is American Indians moving from India. You can't go to 7-Eleven or Dunkin Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent, I'm not kidding.

Poor children are as bright and talented as white children.

If you're having trouble finding out if you're for me or Trump, then you're not black.

Democrats' policies, judged by their impact, systematically hurt African Americans. The Democratic Party, judged on its background, has institutionally disadvantaged African Americans. And the Democratic presidential candidate has been making racially offensive statements for decades.

But symbols are important. By upholding offensive symbols, Republicans can grant Democrats substantial political debate. Conservatives care about their community, their neighbors, good manners, and respect.

It is disrespectful to our African American neighbors to keep statues in public places that not only offend, but cause real distress. And it is disrespectful to our Native American neighbors to glorify the man they consider to have committed genocide against their ancestors.

None of this is to erase history. Put it all in a museum. Let's remember and learn from it.

Treat people the way you would like to be treated. The same is true of military bases. What's wrong with Camp George Washington or Camp Ulysses Grant? Yes, make Juneteenth a federal holiday. Symbols matter. And you will never win with the substance unless you understand it. Don't let the Democrats get away with it.

President Trump must take the initiative, know the moment, and show everyone that it is his party, the Republican Party, that has the right ideas and a real commitment to provide equal opportunity to all Americans of all races.

Adapted from Steve Hilton's monologue of "The Next Revolution" on June 14, 2020.

