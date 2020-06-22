Steve Hilton: Why is a Trump second term so important?

Here's why a second Trump term is so important. 2016 was a populist revolution and since the establishment they have been desperate to regain their power.

BOLTON, IN THE INTERVIEW, SAYS THE DEMOCRATS ARE ALMOST BAD AND SOME ARE EQUIVALENTS TO TRUMP& # 39;

Russia, Mueller, impeachment: the bureaucracy, the established media, the Democrats, the Republicans who have never succeeded, John Bolton with his book, are desperate to prove that Trump was a unique event in the short term, a historical aberration.

Joe Biden, presumptive Democratic presidential candidate: "We can turn four years of Donald Trump into a historic aberration."

It is surprising that he could match two words consistently.

We have to demonstrate that Trump's election was not a short-term aberration, but the beginning of a long-term change to correct the mistakes of the 50-year establishment failure. Its ideology of open borders, globalism, and endless war devastated workers and the American dream.

We cannot go back to the Democrats or the Republican establishment. We must demonstrate that this is a new and lasting conservative populism: business-friendly in tax and regulation, and worker-friendly in commerce and immigration, in favor of America in defense and the family on paid vacations and tax credits. Conservative judges and criminal justice reform: law, order and justice.

The need for this conservative populism was evident before the coronavirus, closure, and George Floyd. But now, what is at stake in these elections is even greater.

The shutdown has destroyed the economy. The only way to rebuild it is with an aggressive and growth-friendly agenda. Democrats are on the planet Pelosi with a crazy pro-government agenda. We would see sclerosis and depression that would make the 1970s look like the Reagan boom.

The Black Lives Matter protests have highlighted the evil of racial inequality. The only way to reverse historical injustice is with an agenda favorable to opportunities in education, housing, work, family, community, and more. A Democratic victory in 2020 would be a tragic setback for African Americans.

On top of that, we now know what kind of leader Joe Biden would be. He would not be a leader at all. He is a follower: weak, corrupt, and mentally malfunctioning encryption, which is dragged further to the left every week.

Look at some of the people who run their policy groups: AOC on climate change, Pramila Jayapal on health care, Marcia Fudge on education. The remaining crazies will be the puppeteers of a Biden presidency.

Here's the establishment scheme for November: hold the House, take the Senate, take the White House, and then use unfettered power not only to defeat Trump, but to crush the populist revolution.

They will abolish the legislative filibuster, so they only need a simple majority in the Senate. They will use it to grant status to D.C. and Puerto Rico for a permanent majority in the Senate. Gerrymander districts in 2021 to exclude Republicans from power in Washington and state capitals. And they will pack up the Supreme Court to gain permanent control of the judicial branch, destroying the Constitution and granting unlimited power to the administrative state.

Do you think this kind of establishment of fascism could not happen here? President Trump has driven everyone crazy. It will happen here unless he wins. To do that, the Trump campaign needs a new message and a clear plan for the second term.

In 2016, Donald Trump promised change for victims of the establishment's failure. It did so with historically low unemployment and high earnings growth for lower-wage workers and especially for African-Americans, for whom it also conducted criminal justice reforms, opportunity zones, and record investments at HBCU.

President Trump can meet right now and win over the voters he needs in 2020 with a new message of change for the people left behind: equal opportunity for Americans of all races. Make America great again for everyone.

To support that message, the president needs clear and simple political ideas on the four big issues that will change votes in November.

In jobs, economics and immigration, American workers come first.

In China, it's time to take manufacturing home and decouple our economies.

Equal opportunity, school choice for black children.

In healthcare, cut costs by posting prices.

Adapted from Steve Hilton's monologue of "The Next Revolution" on June 21, 2020.

