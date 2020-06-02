Steve King faces the toughest primaries so far







An intransigent anti-immigrant King, he has a well-documented history of controversial statements during his nine terms in office. But only after a New York Times interview In January 2019, in which the congressman questioned how "the white nationalist, white supremacy, western civilization" became offensive, did the Republican leaders of the House of Representatives reprimand him by stripping him of the tasks of his committee? Last June, the Trump administration Air Force One banned him when the president visited his state.

King has said that his words have been mischaracterized and taken out of context, blaming the media and Republican leaders for leading revenge against him.

"The Never Trumpers are the people who uncovered all of this," King said in a recent debate, speaking with an air of defiance about Republicans "who want Steve King out of the way."

The main fight is an undeniable referendum on King, not for his conservatism, but for his effectiveness in office. His lack of power, far more than his specific words and his track record of comments on race, has become a central theme in this year's race, with opponents arguing that he cannot represent his views in the House or in administration.

State Senator Randy Feenstra is seen as King's toughest opponent in a five-man race that includes former state lawmaker Jeremy Taylor, businessmen Steve Reeder and army veteran Bret Richards. Feenstra has obtained endorsements and financial support from conservative groups in Washington, including the Chamber of Commerce and the National Committee for the Right to Life. He has told voters he would like a seat on the House Committee on Agriculture, something King no longer has. And he has bragged about a much larger field war chest, reporting more than $ 415,000 in hand in late March compared less than $ 30,000 for King "The 4th District needs a seat at the table, an effective and conservative voice," Feenstra said in a recent debate. "Our district, our president, deserves an effective conservative leader in Congress." The biggest uncertainty ahead of Tuesday, according to Republican strategists in Iowa, is the number of absentee ballots. For the first time, all Iowa voters were mailed ballot request forms and as of Tuesday, more than 70,000 Republican ballots had been requested in the district, with nearly 60,000 already returned, according to the office from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. Two years ago, fewer than 3,000 ballots were registered in absentia. But with Iowa still recovering from its coronavirus crisis, including many hot spots in meatpacking cities across the district, it is unknown whether a dramatic increase in absentee ballots means more voters are paying attention or if a similar number alone you intend to vote from the safety of your homes. Bob Vander Plaats, a former King supporter and influential Christian conservative, has backed Feenstra, concerned that if King wins the primaries, Democrats would have a better chance of not only winning his deep red light district in northwest Iowa but also defeating President Donald Trump and Iowa Senator Joni Ernst. Democrat J.D. Scholten, a former professional baseball player, was within three points of beating King in 2018 and is running again. "This goes beyond Congressman King," Vander Plaats, president of the Family Leader, a conservative social group, told CNN. "If there is fatigue from wanting to vote for your congressman, everyone on the ballot with him is at risk." King replied that Vander Plaats and Feenstra are sacrificing their principles "in their wrong effort to shut down royal conservatives and turn this district over to RINOs and NeverTrumpers."

CNN's Jeff Zeleny and Manu Raju contributed to this report.





Source link