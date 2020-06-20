Steve Levy: Defund the police? I tried that in the 60s and 70s. This is how it worked

"Defund the Police" is a ridiculous move, according to what 64 percent of Americans say. However, it is scary that a good third of our population, led by the most radical wing of the Democratic Party (including representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., and representative Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.), Think an appetizing goal.

The Democratic leadership, terrified that this insanity could alienate the suburban mothers they have in November, has defended the defense that it really is not a call to end police funding, but simply to transfer a good chunk of our street protection funds for the noble social society. programs that will presumably eradicate crime and lift the homeless out of poverty.

But wait a minute. Haven't we tried all of this before? It was called the war on poverty.

Liberals in the 1960s and 1970s attacked law enforcement and allowed criminals to control our streets and attack innocent residents and store owners. The $ 22 trillion "invested" in social programs would not only lift the poor out of poverty, they predicted, but would eliminate the very need for the police.

How did that work out?

The era between 1969 and 1980 was one of the most criminalized in the history of the United States. Meanwhile, the economy suffered due to massive inflation and limited opportunities.

Program after expensive program was tested and failed. The poverty rate at the end of the experiment was almost as high as when well-intentioned feel-good programs were started. However, the crime skyrocketed, leading to a middle-class flight that pays taxes to the safest suburbs. Why would we want to repeat that fiasco?

Billions invested in prekindergarten programs were supposed to give low-income children, especially minorities, the opportunity to close the educational gap between blacks and whites. However, a study by research psychologist David Elkind showed that by third grade, any potential gains from the program disappeared.

According to the Brookings Institute, the $ 1.2 billion invested in the 21st century federal community learning program (after school) in the 1990s "did not affect student outcomes."

A McKinsey Institute study acknowledges that while the feds spend $ 300 billion annually on job training, these programs "don't work."

He added: "Most training and workforce programs do not achieve what they set out to do. The World Bank estimates that only 30 percent of youth employment programs are successful, and many of them have limited positive effect."

The data shows that it is a job and a strong economy, the kind we experienced in the past few years before the pandemic, which does more to lift poor minorities out of poverty than any government program.

More recently, New York City Socialist Mayor Bill de Blasio spent about $ 1 billion on contracted mental health programs run by his wife, and analysts were still trying to figure out what the nonprofit program was doing. , much less what he had achieved. Meanwhile, his $ 700 million school renovation program was closed due to unsuccessful results.

In the past 30 years, states have increased spending on education by 375 percent in an effort to raise test scores and mitigate disparate racial outcomes. However, the test scores remained relatively flat.

So what works?

1. Maintain a strong economy.

The data shows that it is a job and a strong economy, the kind we experienced in the past few years before the pandemic, which does more to lift poor minorities out of poverty than any government program. By 2019, there were 1.4 million fewer poor people than in 2017.

Peter Cove, author of "Poor No More", was a liberal social worker and adviser to President Bill Clinton. Over time, Cove realized that massive spending on social programs was only making the poor more dependent on the government.

The Covenant book prelude reads: "In the 1960s, the United States set out to end poverty. Policymakers presented an unprecedented package of legislation, funding poverty programs and empowering the poor through education ineffective employment-related training and education However, these brochures produced few changes, and efforts to provide job training and education were inconsequential, with just a 2.8 percent decline in the poverty rate since 1965. Decades after it began the War on Poverty, many of its programs failed. Only one thing really worked to help eradicate poverty, and it was work … "

Clinton's labor reforms did much more to reduce poverty than put people on government assistance. For 2001, the average monthly number of TANF recipients was 56 percent lower than the AFDC workload in 1996.

2. Strengthening of the family unit.

The proportion of black children under 18 living in poverty decreases from 45 percent for mothers-only households to just 12 percent for married couples households.

Births out of wedlock in the African American community are around 70 percent. Changing the laws that incentivize parents living apart would be a much more effective policy than even more well-intentioned social programs.

3. Charter schools

Studies in three states have shown that attending charter high schools increases college entrance and persistence, while others link charter schools with less criminal activity.

4. Crime reduction

Violent crime decreased by more than half from 1990 to 2015.

But after police began to pull out in 2015 due to public pressure following the murder of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., for the following year, homicide rates in cities with populations of 1 million or more people increased by 20 percent.

The victims were predominantly African American.

Economic expansion for all races in New York City was correlated with the dramatic reduction in violent crime introduced by the administration of Mayor Rudy Guiliani. A reduction in crime is correlated with increases in consumer confidence.

As the saying goes: those who ignore history are obliged to repeat it. The call to switch money from police officers on the street to well-intentioned nebulous programs failed in the past. Hopefully, the wisest elders among us can warn the younger, more idealistic generation about the dire consequences for economic growth and public safety that stem from "Defund the Police" policies that were tried, and failed, earlier.

