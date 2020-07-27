Steve Levy: life and death decision of the mayors: this is how they can stop the violence

A simple decision by mayors across the country will determine whether thousands of people live or die. That decision is whether these cities seek help from the FBI and other federal law enforcement agencies to combat the growth of violence within their jurisdictions.

Last week, President Trump has increased the possibility that the feds will play a more aggressive role in stepping in to calm the spiral of violence if local mayors continue to fail to protect their residents and taxpayers.

As a former county executive of the largest suburban county near New York City, I can testify how a federal / local police association decimated the MS-13 gang within our community and brought down gang-related deaths to nearly zero in just A few months.

NEWT GINGRICH: CHAOS IN OUR CITIES – HOW POLITICIANS ESTABLISH POLICE TO FAIL

As a resident in and around New York City, I also witnessed firsthand how a city that was a violent war zone with more than 2,200 murders a year in 1990 saw an approximate 80 percent reduction in murders and It became the safest big city in America, thanks to the strategies employed by Mayor Rudy Giuliani and his Police Commissioner, William Bratton.

Bratton's strategy proved to be successful over and over again. He began his term as chief of the New York Subway Police, which was once considered too far away to remedy.

More from Opinion

Adopted from the Broken Windows Theory, preached by social scientists James Q. Wilson and George L. Kelling, Bratton's philosophy emphasized the application of violations, previously considered too small to prosecute, to avoid that more serious crimes be committed.

Stopping vandals spray-painting the trains and criminals jumping the turnstiles to avoid paying a fee, they not only sent a message that the police were monitoring the criminal element, but also allowed the police to discover what these offenders were. law, often professional criminals. even on a larger scale.

Arresting these individuals for tax evasion takes them off the street so that they cannot commit a violent crime against another person. Questioning them after a graffiti spree or a small drug deal led to many searches that resulted in the confiscation of weapons that would otherwise have been used to kill a 3-year-old boy on a walk.

If local leaders don't enact these proven strategies, they could at least invite the feds to make the heavy mayors who are too scared or incompetent to go after them.

Giuliani eventually made Bratton a police commissioner, implementing the CompStat program, which tracked growing crime trends and concentrated the police where they were most needed.

Maybe it was a fluke, you say. Perhaps the crime would have decreased anyway due to other factors. But then Bratton repeated this miracle when he was wisely hired by Los Angeles officials in 2002 after they were besieged by what appeared to be an uncontrollable crime wave. His system reduced crime there by 54 percent.

So the next question should be: why in the world other big cities in crisis, like Chicago, would not be begging for a guy like Bratton to come rescue them too? This is not rocket science. We know what works. It is negligent not to implement these policies.

But if local leaders don't enact these proven strategies, they could at least invite the feds to make the heavy mayors who are too scared or incompetent to go after them. The feds know how to do it.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

As a Suffolk County executive in 2010, I created a special force that coordinated with the FBI to crush the savage MS-13 gang that had begun to take hold in our region. It worked. But my successor dissolved the coordinated effort.

That consequent decision led the gang to reconstitute itself and the murder of two dozen people, many innocent high school students in the Brentwood and Central Islip communities.

After the then police commissioner resigned, his replacement took the wise step of bringing back the local / federal task force that I originally deployed. President Trump and then Attorney General Jeff Sessions made personal trips to Suffolk County, vowing to dedicate all the funds and manpower necessary to crush the gang. They weren't kidding. The effort was a remarkable success. Since federal intervention, only a single MS-13 related murder has been recorded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As an elected official, you have to be incredibly stupid or just ruthless to allow the killing to continue in your city when there are proven ways to quell the violence. The only reason a local official would reject the resources, experience, and influence of sentences available through the feds is blind partisanship that places the hopeful defeat of a practicing president on the health and safety of populations. defenseless who continue to see their children killed on the streets of the city. They now resemble chaos seen in third world nations or war zones.

The roadmap to safe cities is there to take. All we need is for the mayors of our cities to simply say "Yes" to the help being offered. Officials who refuse attendance are perhaps the greatest criminals of all.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM STEVE LEVY