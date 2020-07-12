Steve Levy: Trump was wrong to give DACA recipients "a path to citizenship" unless Democrats change immigration policy

President Trump's comment in an interview Friday that he will sign an executive order that includes a "path to citizenship" for immigrants brought illegally to the United States as children and protected under the DACA program is a mistake. You shouldn't make a big concession like this about illegal immigration without getting something big from Democrats in return.

The president told Telemundo presenter José Díaz-Balart that in the coming weeks, “I am going to make a great executive order, I have the power to do it as president, and I am going to make DACA a big part of it. "

DACA stands for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. The program was created by President Barack Obama under an executive order in 2012. According to the Department of Homeland Security, there are now around 643,000 DACA recipients in the United States.

Many DACA recipients are now young adults and have spent most of their lives in the US Under DACA, they remain here legally. But the end of the program could make them eligible for deportation to their home countries, or simply keep them in the shadows if they remain in the U.S.

When he campaigned for president in 2015, Trump correctly called the Obama decree illegal. He tried to end DACA, but the Supreme Court earlier this month postponed Obama's order in a 5-4 ruling that misleadingly claimed that Trump's legal documents lacked sufficient explanation for a revocation of the Obama executive order. That means Trump could try again to end DACA.

For Trump to make a change of course now and give DACA recipients what he called "a path to citizenship" would be a major blow to his base and a major policy mistake if he does so without obtaining significant concessions in exchange for the open borders crowd.

In 2016, many voters were rejected for Candidate Trump's biting style, but voted for him anyway because of his political positions, including harshness on illegal immigration, and because he was considered a practical businessman and tough negotiator. .

One of President Ronald Reagan's biggest mistakes was signing the 1986 Amnesty Law for illegal immigrants.

In fact, the president brokered some laudable deals, including the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, along with a promising trade deal with China before the coronavirus pandemic.

So why would Trump simply give in to DACA Democrats without requiring them to give anything on their part?

While it's true that even Republicans have a soft spot for people who were brought here illegally by their parents through no fault of their own, millions of Americans still want to see a more comprehensive package that includes some of the following:

The end of the sanctuary cities who have appeared in Democratic strongholds across the country.

The enactment of the Kate Law, that would impose a mandatory five-year prison sentence for deported criminal illegal immigrants trying to reenter the United States

A necessary border wall to reduce the flow of illegal immigrants, including criminals, and drugs to the U.S. from Mexico.

The use of the E-Verify database is mandatory by companies to make sure they are not employing illegal immigrants who falsify paperwork.

A change in asylum laws. that allow hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants to enter the United States by falsely alleging that they face persecution in their home countries.

A change in the law for unaccompanied minors That has encouraged Central American parents to pay dangerous coyotes who are members of criminal cartels to transport their children across the southern border of the United States.

Modifying the chain migration, allowing a person who gains authorized access to the United States to bring their entire extended family.

The president's comment on a path to citizenship for DACA recipients smacks of despair in the election year. He appears to be sweating the fact that his approval rating has dropped below 40 percent in polls and lags behind in most decisive states he won four years ago.

But Trump should not think for a second that granting him this amnesty will give him additional votes.

It is one thing to provide protection against deportation, but quite another to take the next step and provide citizenship. Such action would almost guarantee that Republicans will be barred from the White House for a generation.

This is another example of Republicans seeking short-term gains at the expense of long-term security. This is what we saw when corporate America sold the long-term interest of the United States middle class for short-term gains in moving jobs to China. It is what we are seeing today when corporate America is selling to the radical and bigoted left in support of boycotting other companies.

These short-term tactics end up being a form of political suicide. That's exactly what citizenship would give to illegal immigrants would be for Republicans who ignore the views of their base.

One of President Ronald Reagan's biggest mistakes was signing the 1986 Amnesty Law for illegal immigrants. It was supposed to be the last amnesty we had. All he did was send a message that he paid to come here illegally, instead of waiting in line.

As a result, another 20 million people did exactly that in the next 35 years. Meanwhile, the millions of people around the world who are patiently waiting their turn to enter the United States the right way have become the biggest fools on the planet.

Surely there are several Republican strategists who think that an election victory for former Vice President Joe Biden will give citizenship to illegal immigrants anyway. So why not do it now, hoping to siphon some votes from Democrat Biden?

But that's not the reason why Americans, Republicans, independents, and even some conservative Democrats chose Trump. They wanted a fighter, not someone who was going to give in to political expediency when things got tough.

The only chance the United States has to stem the wave of illegal immigration is a Trump victory in November and the leverage it would provide to win concessions from open-front Democratic politicians.

What's the point of voting for Trump if he's going to make a big concession to Democrats about illegal immigration and get absolutely nothing in return?

It is ironic that this last-minute attempt by Hail Mary for the Trump campaign seems like a sudden effort to woo independents. Many of us have been asking Trump to seek the support of independents for the past four years.

But in truth, one of the main reasons the president has lost independents, and particularly college-educated suburban women, is because of his insulting tweets, harsh rhetoric, and overly combative style.

A much better way to please independents is to stop tweeting about the Confederate flag and about monuments and military bases named after the Confederate generals who waged war against the United States to preserve slavery.

Trump can also gain support by exhibiting some empathy and sounding less obsessed with minor controversies, such as the recent outburst about NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

But the president should not give in to illegal immigration, one of the central policy issues that first attracted disaffected voters to the Trump campaign.

