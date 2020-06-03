Steve Linick: Fired State Department vigilante hopes to defend his integrity before lawmakers





Linick, who was fired on the recommendation of Pompeo just over two weeks ago, will participate in a virtual interview with Democratic and Republican lawmakers and select staff from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the House Oversight Committee and the Relations Committee. Exteriors of the Senate on Wednesday morning.

According to his prepared opening statement, Linick will note his "nearly 28 years" of public service, in which he had "served without regard to politics, having been appointed inspector general by the presidents of both parties."

"Every minute of my work at (the Federal Housing Finance Agency) and the State Department has been devoted to promoting the efficiency and effectiveness of both agencies, along with ensuring that taxpayer funds are protected against waste. , fraud and abuse, "Linick plans to say.

"In carrying out my work, I have always taken the facts and evidence wherever they lead and I have faithfully committed to independent and impartial oversight, as required by law," he is expected to say.

Although Linick does not directly address his firing in the prepared statement, he does speak to his body of work in his time as inspector general at the State Department, noting that his office "issued nearly 700 reports, resulting in thousands of recommendations for strengthen the operations of the department and to protect the lives of people who work or visit our posts and embassies abroad. " "We investigated numerous cases of suspected wrongdoing, resulting in a variety of results dictated by the facts alone, from administrative actions to exonerations and criminal convictions. We identified monetary savings for taxpayers of nearly $ 2 billion," he plans to say. "Our independent oversight of the Department has been the key to our success and has helped improve the Department's programs in a transparent manner." Pompeo has been largely evasive on the specific reasons why he recommended that President Donald Trump fire Linick, but he has said multiple times that he should have done so sooner. "He was acting in a way that was deeply inconsistent with what the State Department was trying to do. His office was leaking information," Pompeo said in an interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox News. "He was researching policies that he just didn't like." An investigation by the Pentagon's inspector general found no evidence that Linick or anyone in his office shared information with the media about an investigation at the State Department, two sources familiar with the investigation told CNN. It is unclear what policies the top US diplomat was referring to. USA At the time of his dismissal, Linick was investigating whether Pompeo misused a political designee to run personal errands and whether the administration illegally evaded Congress by declaring an emergency to sell billions of dollars in weapons, including to Arabia. Saudi and United Arab Emirates. Pompeo has said that his recommendation to fire Linick was not retaliation. Ahead of Linick's interview on Wednesday, Assistant Secretary of State Department Administration Brian Bulatao wrote to Linick's attorney to remind him not to disclose classified or insider information. Bulatao also suggested that Linick request the assistance of the State Department adviser to ensure that "the State Department's actions and records are adequately protected." Linick had not done that, Bulatao said. The Democratic chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Eliot Engel, and the highest-ranking Democrat member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Robert Menéndez, launched an investigation into Linick's firing in the days following his removal. nocturnal. Engel, Menendez and House of Representatives Supervisory President Carolyn Maloney announced that they would expand their investigation last week and seek transcribed interviews with officials "who may have knowledge of the firing of Inspector General Linick and how the ongoing work of the State Department's Office of Inspector General (OIG) may have influenced Secretary Pompeo's recommendation that the president fire Linick. " A State Department spokesman said last week, "The Department is carefully reviewing various requests for information, records, and interviews with State Department personnel, and is committing to enter into good faith discussions with the President on these requests."





Source link