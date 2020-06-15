Steve Scalise, 3 years after the shooting: "I wouldn't be here if it weren't for the best surveillance is"

Representative Steve Scalise, the No. 2 Republican in the House, praised law enforcement officials on Sunday amid calls to impeach the police, telling Fox News that "I wouldn't be here if it weren't for what the police "after 2017 shooting at a congressional baseball practice that almost killed him.

"I wouldn't be here if it weren't for the best of surveillance," Scalise, R-Los Angeles, told "Fox & Friends." "The United States Capitol Police … saved more than a dozen lives that day in their heroic actions."

Comments from the House minority whip came three years after the June 14, 2017 shooting, during which a gunman wounded Scalise and others in the park of Eugene Simpson Stadium in Alexandria, Virginia, while Republican lawmakers They practiced for their next charity baseball game. against Democrats.

Scalise, who was hit in the hip and arrived at the hospital with an imminent risk of death, recognized Capitol security agents David Bailey and Crystal Griner for arresting the gunman and saving his life. The shooter, left-wing activist James Hodgkinson, died later that day.

The mark of the third year since the traumatic day came amid growing calls to weaken law enforcement following the death of George Floyd on May 25. As violent protests erupted across the country, the Black Lives Matter movement announced a "call for a national police outlay," which has won the support of notable Democrats and celebrities.

Scalise told Fox News that the movement "really loses the mark of what we have to do to make reforms to continue fighting for equality and justice."

"Obviously, if there are rotten apples, you have to pluck them," he emphasized, "but they recognize that, in general, most police officers in this country put their insignia on every day and take risks. He lives to protect us. and our communities. "

