Steve Scalise asks Biden to take a position on the dismantling of the police: he is hiding and trying to "play on both ends"

House of Representatives minority whip Steve Scalise on Monday criticized Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for "quietly embracing" the movement to remove the police and avoid taking a clear position on the issue.

"He's even looking to the left at the debate, where the Mayor of New York City and the Governor of New York are not [avoiding the problem]," the Louisiana Republican told "Fox & Friends."

"Joe Biden is trying to play on both ends of this and then he hides in his bunker and doesn't tackle it directly, while silently trying to embrace the movement in the background."

MINNEAPOLIS OFFICER FACES UPDATED MURDER CHARGE IN GEORGE FLOYD DEATH, 3 OTHER CHARGES

Scalise said Biden should be very vocal about his position on "underfinancing the police."

"It is not the direction to go," Scalise said.

Scalise made the comments after a recent push to curb law enforcement in the wake of the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Days after the death of Floyd, who is black, Black Lives Matter announced a "call for a national police outlay," and notable Democratic voices, as well as celebrities, echoed the sentiment.

Calls to dismantle police departments occur when uniformed law enforcement officers across the country suffered injuries during George Floyd protests that turned violent in some cities, and officers were thrown with bricks and bottles.

A police officer in Las Vegas was shot in the head, while New York and New Jersey police were injured by bricks and rocks. In Los Angeles, an officer suffered a skull fracture and officers in other cities suffered injuries in hit and run incidents.

Ronn Blitzer, Maria Bartiromo and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.