Steve Scalise criticizes the Democrats of the big city for & # 39; anarchy & # 39 ;: & # 39; This has to stop & # 39;

Democratic mayors in some of the nation's largest cities have been encouraging "lawlessness" as they push to remove police departments in the wake of the death of George Floyd, the minority whip of said on Saturday night. the House Steve Scalise, Republican at night.

"Some of these mayors … have allowed or even encouraged lawlessness, lawlessness on their street," Scalise said during an appearance on Fox News' "Justice with Judge Jeanine."

"See how some of the parts of their cities in Seattle are taking over people, taking down random things and burning cities, with the mayors, in some cases dissolving the police station so they can catch fire," Scalise said. said. "This has to stop."

President Trump canceled his weekend trip to Bedminster, NJ on Friday when the state imposed a mandatory 14-day quarantine for people entering the state from areas experiencing a surge in coronavirus infections, but the president said that he would stay at his home in Washington to monitor the protests. .

"I was going to Bedminster, New Jersey, this weekend, but I wanted to stay in Washington, D.C. to make sure THE LAW AND THE ORDER is followed," the president wrote on Twitter. "Arsonists, anarchists, looters and agitators have been largely detained."

Scalise praised the president for trying to help cities establish law and order.

"And if you look at what President Trump has expressed, it's about restoring law and order and where those governors need help," Scalise said. "He is sending the National Guard to back them up and make sure they can get their cities back. But some of these mayors are allowing it to happen."

The congressman also criticized Democrats for not trying to find a bipartisan solution for police reform.

"Look, everyone in Washington knows this is a time when we have a time in history where we can come together and solve some of these problems. But we also know that it will be a bipartisan solution," Scalise said. "It is not one of the parties that writes its own bill and excludes everyone else who is going to do it. That is a recipe for a lot of noise."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.