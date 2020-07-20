Steve Young: the 49ers & # 39; have to pay & # 39; George Kittle as a wide receiver

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is arguably the best in the NFL position.

Former 49ers Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young, speaking to KNBR on Wednesday, said Kittle's annual salary will likely be much closer to the level of a wide receiver than another tight end.

In the past two seasons, Kittle has been the only player in the 49ers to exceed 1,000 receiving yards, and he has clearly been quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's No. 1 choice on offense.

"No matter how you cut the data, it's proven. George Kittle is one of the most talented players in the league and the most productive," Young said. "They will have to pay him as a wide receiver, they will have to, and George knows it. The problem is that there may be a hybrid. I agree that you are not necessarily going to win every dollar a wide receiver earns, but you are not going to get caught in the close position. "

Currently, Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper has the highest annual salary among players in the position. He signed a four-year, $ 42 million contract with the team in March. Earlier in the offseason, there were reports that Kittle could earn up to $ 20 million per year. Athletic reported several weeks ago that someone "informed" said the Kittle deal will likely cost around $ 13 million a year.

Kittle recorded the highest Pro Football Focus rating of any tight end since the service began tracking data in 2006.

"Being a captain, I want to be there for my team and I need to show the proper leadership skills," Kittle said.

Kittle's agent Jack Bechta told the 49ers Insider Podcast in June that his client's skill set required a single contract.

"George is a very special player. You need a special contract, "said Bechta. "Those things take time for both sides. It is a good problem for everyone.

“At the end of the day, I am confident that the Niners will do the right thing and take good care of George, as they should, but I am confident in the process. I won't comment on where we are, or numbers, or anything like that, but I hope it will be done. ”