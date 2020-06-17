Steven Carrillo, suspected of the deaths of 2 California officers, is a member of the extremist Boogaloo movement, says the federal prosecutor

Steven Carrillo, 32, faces a federal murder charge in the May 29 shooting of David Patrick Underwood, a federal protective services officer, in Oakland, Anderson said. At the same time, a protest against police brutality was taking place nearby.

Carrillo, an active duty sergeant stationed at Travis Air Force Base at the time of the shooting, is also a suspect in the June 6 death of Santa Cruz Sheriff's Deputy, Sheriff Jim Hart said last week.

"The term Boogaloo is used by extremists to refer to a violent uprising or an impending civil war in the United States," said Anderson.

"Pat Underwood was killed because he was wearing a uniform," said Anderson.

An attorney for Carrillo said he wants people to resist "the urge to rush to court and wait until the facts come to light."

"There is more to Mr. Carrillo than the image painted by the police," Jeffrey Stotter told CNN.

Carrillo "was a loyal and good airman and also suffered serious personal losses in his wife's suicide two years ago," said Stotter, who met with Carrillo on Tuesday. "He is the father of two children who not only lost their mother, but now also lost their father."

During a shooting with Santa Cruz sheriff's deputies on June 6, Carrillo used his own blood to write Boogaloo phrases on a vehicle they allegedly stole while trying to flee, Anderson said, describing the evidence found in the case.

Investigators believe Carrillo used a "phantom pistol," a homemade AR-15 rifle, in the Oakland and Santa Cruz shootings, according to the complaint. The rifle was recovered in the Santa Cruz investigation.

A second man, Robert Alvin Justus, Jr., is said to have driven the truck used in the Oakland shooting, according to Anderson. Justus faces charges of aiding and abetting murder and attempted murder, Anderson said.

It is not clear if Justus has legal representation.

Justus admitted to the FBI on June 11 that he had driven the truck during the Oakland shooting, according to the complaint. He told investigators that "he did not want to participate in the murder, but he felt he had to participate because he was trapped in the truck" with Carrillo, the complaint says.

The video from the surveillance video "shows Justus walking through downtown Oakland before the murder," FBI agent Brett Woolard wrote in the complaint, adding that Justus "may have walked away from the truck and not returned, or could have denounced "Carrillo before the law enforcement close.

Carrillo is also charged with the attempted murder of another protective services officer who was wounded in the Oakland shooting, and Justus is charged with aiding and abetting the attempted murder, the United States Attorney said.

Carrillo was a team leader for Phoenix Raven, a highly trained security team that watches USAF planes in areas of high terrorism and high crime abroad, according to Defense Department records.

He had served in Kuwait, Texas, and Utah.

Commenting on the allegations that Carrillo is a member of the Boogaloo movement, Stotter said: "What this suggests and highlights is a broader conversation that may need to occur about the impact and influence of groups with extremist ideologies that seem to flourish in the social networks and the Internet as a whole. "

"These groups are not based in Iraq or Syria, they are based in the United States; they are reaching out to radicalize vulnerable people, be they the military or vulnerable adults."

Stotter declined to comment on the impact these groups may have had on his client.

Carrillo could face the death penalty if convicted.