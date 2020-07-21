Steven Matz looks set for his crucial Mets season

The regular season is coming at a good time for Steven Matz. On Monday night, he looked ready for the next shortened campaign.

"Today was probably the best I've ever felt, when it comes to all my pitches," Matz said in a Zoom interview after allowing two runs, on a Rene Rivera home run, for five innings while shooting 75 pitches. "I felt like I was ordering the ball much better today. I feel good. Everything felt crisp.

"I felt like I could have honestly gone back there for another two or three innings."

More is riding on his left shoulder than any of his previous five seasons. After Zack Wheeler left through free agency and Noah Syndergaard underwent Tommy John surgery in the spring, Matz is counted on along with Marcus Stroman to power the rotation behind two-time Cy Young Award winner deGrom. .

Matz prepared well, arriving for Spring Training 2.0 in good shape after spending time between Spring Training at home in Nashville, Tennessee, working with major league players such as James McCann, Logan Forsythe, Adam Duvall, Lance Lynn. , Jacob Stallings and teammate Brad Brach. After reaching 30 starts for the second straight season a year ago, going 11-10 with a 4.21 ERA, Matz will embark on a season like no other. In lieu of fans in the stands at Citi Field, there will be cardboard cutouts and artificial noise from fans. No one really knows what to expect once the games really count on Friday, starting with the Braves.

"At the end of the game, when you normally get energy from the hustle and bustle of the crowd, I think that will be the most interesting thing when you get to a close game, and it's late in the game, you have great at-bats, you have to be able to make great pitches, just to see it unfold, "he said.

Matz knows when he will make his first outing, although he kept it to himself, as does manager Luis Rojas. However, Rojas shared what he liked most about Matz during the camp. His speed has been in the mid-90s, and most importantly, he has added to his repertoire. He is throwing curved balls at different speeds, creating another element of his attack.

"He was really excited the first day he released, and we had those [radar] readings behind the board," said Rojas. “That speed differential [city] and having the change and having that breakout ball as well, put some work. That was the only thing that really caught my attention. … We want it to translate into the regular season that begins on Friday. "